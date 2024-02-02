Galaxy Entertainment Group Showcases Emerging Macau Artists in New Exhibition 'Genesis'

Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG) has unveiled a strikingly innovative exhibition titled 'GENESIS: Contemporary Installation Art Journey' at its GalaxyArt venue in Galaxy Macau. The exhibition, which commenced on February 2, will run until May 6, 2024, offering visitors an opportunity to delve into the contemporary art scene of Macau.

Genesis: A Platform for Emerging Artists

Genesis is a celebration of new beginnings. It is a platform for three emerging artists from Macau—Ng Man Wai, Sou Leng Fong, and Cheong Hoi I—to showcase their contemporary installation art. The exhibition, a collaboration with the Macau Artist Society, aims to provide an immersive and thought-provoking experience. Each artist presents unique installations that engage the senses through sight, sound, and smell, offering an interactive and immersive journey into the realm of art.

Interactive Elements and Workshops

The GENESIS exhibition goes beyond simply viewing art. It invites visitors to unleash their creativity through a series of themed workshops led by the artists themselves. This hands-on approach allows attendees to explore their creative capabilities and interact directly with the art and the artists. The intention is to cultivate an appreciation for contemporary art and to foster a deeper understanding of the creative process involved.

Social Media Incentives

In addition to the exhibition's immersive and interactive elements, visitors are encouraged to document their experiences via photos and videos and share on social media platforms. Participants can redeem a limited edition gift and also partake in Galaxy Macau's social games during the exhibition period. This innovative approach is designed to encourage active participation and engage a broader audience, thereby promoting the contemporary art scene of Macau.

The GENESIS exhibition is not just a celebration of contemporary art, but also a strategic move aligned with the Macau SAR Government's initiative to diversify tourism through culture and creativity. It is a testament to GEG's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape in Macau, one that champions both local artists and the wider creative community.