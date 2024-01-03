Gaia Returns to Liverpool: Experience the 3D Planet Earth Installation

The 3D planetary masterpiece, Gaia, is set for a grand return to the Liverpool region. This illuminated installation, an exquisite representation of planet Earth, is the brainchild of renowned UK artist, Luke Jerram. Following its successful stint at the Royal Albert Dock as the ‘Floating Earth’, Gaia will now cast its spell on Runcorn’s Norton Priory. The installation will be on display from January 9 to January 28.

From NASA to Norton Priory

Gaia, a six-meter diameter spectacle, is fabricated from intricate NASA imagery and serves as an awe-inspiring representation of our Earth. It is this attention to detail which has captivated visitors in the past and is expected to enchant many more during its stay at Norton Priory. Embracing the beauty of the night, the installation will feature extended opening hours to facilitate nighttime viewings.

A Medley of Events

The arrival of Gaia isn’t just about visual splendor. It brings with it a diverse events program designed to engage and entertain visitors. This includes performances by the Liverpool String Quartet and singer Nicola Mills, as well as meditation sessions and workshops. In addition, visitors will have the opportunity to attend informative talks, and embark on winter tours of the Georgian Walled Garden at Norton Priory.

Experience Gaia After-Dark

For those who wish to immerse themselves in the magic of Gaia in the twilight hours, 'Night at the Museum' tickets are available. These permit visits between 5 pm and 7 pm, while regular visiting hours extend from noon until 7 pm. Entry is granted free of charge for members of Norton Priory Museum and Gardens. Booking information is readily available for those eager to witness this celestial marvel.

