Gaelic Soap ‘An Clò Mòr’ Debuts First Gay Storyline, Marking a Milestone in Gaelic Television

A significant shift is occurring in Gaelic television as An Clò Mòr, a soap opera airing on BBC Alba and available on iPlayer, introduces its first gay storyline featuring two women. This marks a milestone in the representation of diverse relationships within Gaelic dramas, a genre which has previously seen an absence of same-sex storylines.

Breaking New Ground

Set against the backdrop of the Hebridean Harris Tweed industry, An Clò Mòr explores a ‘three-way love affair’ between female characters, bringing a fresh and progressive dynamic to the traditional soap narrative. The series, directed by Tony Kearney, originally from the island of Barra, has been praised for its bold and inclusive storytelling.

A Story of Love, Not Labels

Kearney, who previously portrayed a gay character named Scott Wallace on the soap River City, emphasizes the importance of this new storyline. He asserts that it moves beyond ‘anguished coming-out stories’, instead choosing to focus on the universal human experience of falling in love. This approach marks a significant departure from the traditional narrative tropes associated with LGBTQ+ storylines, further underscoring the groundbreaking nature of the series.

Representation in Rural Scotland

Actress Kathryn Mackay, who plays the role of landlady Cairistiona Campbell, shares an on-screen kiss with Jenny Ryan’s character, bringing the lesbian storyline to life. Mackay reflects on the significance of this representation, particularly within the rural Scottish context. The inclusion of diverse relationships within An Clò Mòr not only contributes to the evolution of Gaelic television but also serves as a progressive reflection of modern society.

This milestone storyline in An Clò Mòr is available to viewers from January 8, marking a new chapter in Gaelic television that embraces inclusivity and diversity in its narratives.