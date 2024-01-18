Gabrielle Unveils 'A Place In Your Heart' for New Album

Acclaimed British singer-songwriter, Gabrielle, is primed to unveil a new musical delight, a fresh album christened 'A Place In Your Heart,' slated for release on May 10, 2024. The first single from the album, which shares its name with the album, has already found its way to the public, setting the stage for the full body of work to follow.

A Taste of What's to Come

According to a recent press release, the lead single serves as a tantalizing preview for the upcoming album. Gabrielle, brimming with anticipation for the release of her new music, has added this single into the setlist of her ongoing '30 Years of Dreaming' tour. The artist describes the song as a 'booty shaker,' hinting at the electrifying atmosphere it is likely to create at summer festivals.

Continued Collaboration with Ian Barter

For this album, Gabrielle has once again teamed up with industry-renowned producer and co-writer, Ian Barter. Their creative synergy has previously birthed her most successful album to date, 'Do It Again,' a chart-topping sensation that clinched the number four spot in the UK album charts back in 2021.

Reflections on a Stellar Career

Looking back at her illustrious career, Gabrielle has opened up about the unpredictability of her success. The sweetness of her achievements is accentuated by the lack of encouragement she experienced in her youth, a time marred by physical insecurities and a dearth of popularity. Despite these hurdles, Gabrielle has carved out an enviable career, her music resonating with audiences worldwide.