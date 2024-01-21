Gabriel Misla Curates 'Revolution' Program for 2024 Slamdance Film Festival

Utah-based photojournalist and aspiring filmmaker, Gabriel Misla, has been chosen to curate a notable program for the 2024 Slamdance Film Festival. This opportunity allows Misla to bring his unique perspective to the festival, focusing on the theme of decolonization through a collection of short films.

A New Revolution in Film

Hailing from Puerto Rico and residing in Utah for the past two decades, Misla's curated program, aptly titled "Revolution," zeroes in on the theme of decolonization. He associates this with the concepts of independence and the reconnection with Indigenous roots. The program features films that tackle decolonization from various angles, exploring themes such as the mental health of Indigenous youth, spiritual healing, colonial oppression, and personal identity.

Revealing the Chosen Films

The "Revolution" program includes four carefully chosen films. "Our Grandmother The Inlet," a Canadian documentary, delves into the spiritual connection between land and people. "Marungka Tjalatjunu (Dipped in Black)," an Australian film, explores Indigenous identity and survival. "Nos Persiguen," set against the backdrop of 1950s Puerto Rico, portrays the struggles of colonial oppression. Lastly, "Urpi: Her Last Wish" tells the story of a Peruvian woman on a journey to understand her identity in the face of societal expectations.

Impacting the Film Industry

This curated program is more than a collection of films; it aims to revolutionize the film industry by highlighting the importance of liberation, inclusion, and equity. Misla hopes that the program will have a positive impact on BIPOC communities. This is a significant step towards making the industry more diverse and inclusive, showing the world through a different lens. The screenings are scheduled at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park City and will also be available virtually, ensuring that these important stories reach a global audience.