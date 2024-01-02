en English
Arts & Entertainment

Gabriel Martinez Takes Helm as Editor in Chief of Glasstire

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:42 pm EST
Gabriel Martinez Takes Helm as Editor in Chief of Glasstire

In a significant development in the Texas art scene, Gabriel Martinez has been appointed as the new editor-in-chief of Glasstire, an online publication dedicated to visual art in the region. Martinez steps into the role previously held by Leslie Moody Castro, who served as a guest editor following the departure of Christina Rees in 2021.

Martinez’s New Role

In his new role, Martinez will manage all of Glasstire’s news content and features. He will also continue to contribute his writings, including reviews, essays, op-eds, and interviews, providing readers with a unique, seasoned perspective on art in Texas. The transition will see Moody Castro staying on for a brief period to ensure a smooth succession.

Martinez is no stranger to the Texas art scene. His work has been prominently featured in a range of prestigious galleries and museums across Texas, including in major cities such as Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas. His extensive experience and deep-rooted connections within the art community make him an ideal choice for the editorial leadership of Glasstire.

Enthusiastic Reception of the Appointment

Brandon Zech, the publisher of Glasstire, has expressed his enthusiasm for Martinez’s appointment. He praised Martinez for his significant contributions to the art communities and is confident that Martinez’s insightful and intelligent perspective will greatly enrich Glasstire’s editorial content.

This appointment marks a new chapter in Glasstire’s history and is expected to further enhance its reputation as a leading source of art news and views in Texas.

Arts & Entertainment Editorial United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

