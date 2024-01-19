Gabriel LaBelle to Portray Lorne Michaels in Upcoming Film 'SNL 1975'

In a significant development for the film industry, Gabriel LaBelle, known for his role in Steven Spielberg’s 'The Fabelmans', has been cast to portray Lorne Michaels, the head of 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL), in the upcoming film 'SNL 1975'. Helmed by the dynamic director, Jason Reitman, the film is set to delve into the origins of SNL, with its narrative built around the chaos, magic, and historical significance of its very first episode in 1975.

A Behind-The-Scenes Journey

The film, 'SNL 1975,' is a reimagining of the opening night of the NBC sketch series, based on first-hand accounts of the first-ever SNL taping. It's not a biopic of Michaels, but a testament to a transformative era in television history. The storyline is set to peel back the layers of a revolution that almost wasn't, presenting the drama and turmoil behind the scenes leading up to the first SNL broadcast. It will feature other notable actors such as Rachel Sennott and Cooper Hoffman, portraying key figures from the show.

Star-Studded Cast

Cooper Hoffman, known for his talent and versatility, has been cast as NBC executive Dick Ebersol, while Rachel Sennott will breathe life into the character of SNL writer Rosie Shuster, the real-life spouse of Lorne Michaels. The casting of other original SNL crew members, such as Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, and Chevy Chase, is still under wraps. The presence of these young stars in the film, significantly younger than the real-life characters they're portraying, adds an intriguing dimension to the narrative.

Expectations from the Film

The film 'SNL 1975' is expected to give audiences a riveting account of the opening night of Saturday Night Live on October 11, 1975, a day that left an indelible mark on television history. The film is a significant addition to the genre of behind-the-scenes drama, expected to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a pivotal moment in television history. Given the caliber of its cast and the reputation of its director, the film is anticipated to be a standout piece of cinema.