G. Love & Special Sauce Celebrates 30 Years with Expanded Edition and North America Tour

Marking a musical milestone, G. Love & Special Sauce, the genre-blending trio, is set to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a remastered and expanded edition. The edition, slated for release on all digital platforms on January 12, will feature 11 live recordings from their 1994 performances at the iconic Knitting Factory in New York City.

Reviving the ’90s Alt-Rock Era

The forthcoming anniversary edition is a testament to the band’s robust live presence, a quality that catapulted them into popularity as a concert act, particularly during the mid-’90s alt-rock H.O.R.D.E. tour. The live recordings encapsulate the band’s genre fusion of hip hop, folk, and blues that has sustained their musical journey for three decades.

Unveiling Unreleased Live Version

The expanded edition also unveils a previously unreleased live version of ‘Cold Beverage’, the breakout track from the classic album, recorded live at the Knitting Factory in the summer of 1994.

Embarking on 30th Anniversary Tour

In 2024, G. Love & Special Sauce will hit the road on a 41-date tour across North America. The tour, kicking off on January 11 in St. Louis, MO, and culminating on March 16, aims to continue the band’s musical legacy. The tour will also feature a special Pre-Show Pop-Off event, spotlighting G. Love in a solo acoustic performance and offering fans a unique merchandise package.