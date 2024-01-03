en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

G Gallery: From Near Closure to International Recognition

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
G Gallery: From Near Closure to International Recognition

G Gallery, the Seoul-based art gallery that has been sailing the rough seas of the art market for a decade, has made a name for itself both domestically and internationally. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Hannam-dong in central Seoul, the gallery later shifted its base to the upscale neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong, aiming to widen its collector base.

Facing the Tides of the Financial Crisis

At the helm of G Gallery is Director Chung Seung-jin, who has navigated through substantial challenges. A notable hurdle was the financial crisis of 2016, which almost led to the closure of the gallery. Chung’s relentless efforts and resilience, however, have steered the gallery out of stormy waters and onto a course of recognition and success.

A Breakthrough with Young Talent

The turning point for G Gallery came with the introduction of the work of young Korean artist, Woo Hannah, in London in March of the previous year. Woo’s fabric installation, which delves into themes of women’s bodies and aging, caught the eye of the international art community. Her work not only drew positive responses but also led to her winning the prestigious Frieze Seoul Artist Award in September.

Creating Synergy through Collaboration

Chung believes that the collaboration between G Gallery and Woo has created a beneficial synergy. The gallery has also expanded its horizons by partnering with Opera Gallery to host an international collection at The Continuum Residences in Miami Beach. The collection boasts works from artists like ATEFEH MAJIDI NEZHAD, LIUBOV NALESKINA, IRINA HOWARD, KARLI HENNEMAN, SUYU CHEN, TARIQ OLIVER, IRINA GRECIUHINA, Jordi Diaz Alamà, Aldo Sessa, and others.

Moreover, the International Art Market Magazine has announced a new media partnership with World Art Dubai. This partnership, along with the Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery’s virtual art exhibit featuring renowned Argentine fine art photographer Aldo Sessa, further testifies to the flourishing international presence of G Gallery.

0
Arts & Entertainment South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Orchestral Concert Featuring Lucia Micarelli to Perform Dvorak's 7th Symphony

By BNN Correspondents

Sony Bend Studio Teases New IP: A Continuation of Days Gone's Legacy?

By Salman Khan

Supari Studios and Netflix India Unveil a Creative Fusion of Pop Culture and Netflix Originals

By BNN Correspondents

Melt Festival 2024: Autoscooter Stage Lineup Unveiled

By BNN Correspondents

Emil Marwa's 50th Birthday Sparks 'East is East' Reunion and Reveals N ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 7 mins
Emil Marwa's 50th Birthday Sparks 'East is East' Reunion and Reveals N ...
heart comment 0
Emil Marwa’s 50th Birthday Reunion Sparks Nostalgia Among ‘East Is East’ Fans

By BNN Correspondents

Emil Marwa's 50th Birthday Reunion Sparks Nostalgia Among 'East Is East' Fans
Aarav Chowdhary on Playing King Dashrath: A Divine Responsibility

By BNN Correspondents

Aarav Chowdhary on Playing King Dashrath: A Divine Responsibility
10th ‘Ars in Cathedrali’ Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music

By BNN Correspondents

10th 'Ars in Cathedrali' Festival: A Symphony of Ancient and Contemporary Organ Music
‘Saindhav’: Venkatesh Daggubati’s 75th Film Set to Make Waves in Telugu Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

'Saindhav': Venkatesh Daggubati's 75th Film Set to Make Waves in Telugu Cinema
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
57 seconds
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
1 min
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
1 min
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
1 min
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
1 min
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Hampton Pirates vs. Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens: A Pivotal College Basketball Showdown
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
2 mins
Riley Salerno: A Beacon of Resilience in High School Gymnastics
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
2 mins
Junior Minister Naughton Advocates for Expansion of Life-Saving Drug Overdose Programme
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
17 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app