G Gallery: From Near Closure to International Recognition

G Gallery, the Seoul-based art gallery that has been sailing the rough seas of the art market for a decade, has made a name for itself both domestically and internationally. Founded in 2013 in the heart of Hannam-dong in central Seoul, the gallery later shifted its base to the upscale neighborhood of Cheongdam-dong, aiming to widen its collector base.

Facing the Tides of the Financial Crisis

At the helm of G Gallery is Director Chung Seung-jin, who has navigated through substantial challenges. A notable hurdle was the financial crisis of 2016, which almost led to the closure of the gallery. Chung’s relentless efforts and resilience, however, have steered the gallery out of stormy waters and onto a course of recognition and success.

A Breakthrough with Young Talent

The turning point for G Gallery came with the introduction of the work of young Korean artist, Woo Hannah, in London in March of the previous year. Woo’s fabric installation, which delves into themes of women’s bodies and aging, caught the eye of the international art community. Her work not only drew positive responses but also led to her winning the prestigious Frieze Seoul Artist Award in September.

Creating Synergy through Collaboration

Chung believes that the collaboration between G Gallery and Woo has created a beneficial synergy. The gallery has also expanded its horizons by partnering with Opera Gallery to host an international collection at The Continuum Residences in Miami Beach. The collection boasts works from artists like ATEFEH MAJIDI NEZHAD, LIUBOV NALESKINA, IRINA HOWARD, KARLI HENNEMAN, SUYU CHEN, TARIQ OLIVER, IRINA GRECIUHINA, Jordi Diaz Alamà, Aldo Sessa, and others.

Moreover, the International Art Market Magazine has announced a new media partnership with World Art Dubai. This partnership, along with the Aston Martin Residences Art Gallery’s virtual art exhibit featuring renowned Argentine fine art photographer Aldo Sessa, further testifies to the flourishing international presence of G Gallery.