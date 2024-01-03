FUZE Talent Show 2023: A Celebration of Nigerian Creativity

The grand finale of the FUZE Talent Show, a national spectacle sponsored by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, took place on December 23, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium, located in the vibrant city of Lekki, Lagos. The event, which was more than just a talent show, was a celebration of Nigerian creativity, with a total of 32 million Naira awarded to twelve finalists across four categories: music, dance, fashion, and technology.

Winners Emerge Amidst Stiff Competition

After a rigorous contest that saw over 4,000 entries, the first-place winners emerged, each receiving a hefty sum of 5 million Naira. Dance category champion, Praise Eguajoe, fashion winner, Mariam Bello, tech victor, Chioma Ukpabi-Steve, and music category top talent, Atonopriya Cotterell, all walked away with the top prize. The journey to the finale was no easy feat, involving a demanding two-week boot camp, multiple levels of competition, and nerve-wracking weekly elimination shows.

An Event Beyond Talent Showcasing

Beyond the competition, the event was a vibrant festival, featuring a marketplace and a concert by top Nigerian artists, including the likes of Adekunle Gold and NSG. The show was designed to be accessible to all, with over 10,000 people attending the event free of charge, thereby making it a true celebration of the Nigerian spirit.

Supporting the Creative Industry and Empowering Youth

Olumide Oyetan, CEO of Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, reiterated the company’s commitment to more than just managing retirement funds. He emphasized the firm’s focus on empowering young Nigerians with talent. Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, expressed gratitude to all participants and outlined the positive impact of the event on the creative industry in Nigeria. The panel of judges, comprising prominent figures such as Ric Hassani and Banke Kuku, played a pivotal role in ensuring the talent show’s success. Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers continues to demonstrate its support for the creative industry in Nigeria, with a particular focus on youth empowerment.