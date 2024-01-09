en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Future Islands Unveils New Song ‘Say Goodbye’ From Upcoming Album

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:53 pm EST
Future Islands Unveils New Song ‘Say Goodbye’ From Upcoming Album

American synthpop band, Future Islands, has revealed an animated music video for their latest single, ‘Say Goodbye’. This track is a part of their forthcoming album, ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’, slated for a January 26 release under the prestigious record label, 4AD.

A Dive into Long-Distance Love’s Labyrinth

‘Say Goodbye’ ventures into the labyrinth of a long-distance relationship on the brink of collapse. The song is a refreshing blend of elegant rock and pop instrumentation, encapsulating the tumultuous emotions involved in such a scenario.

Team Behind the Music

The music video, brought to life with vivid and colorful illustrations, was directed by Jayla Smith. The forthcoming album’s production was a collaborative effort between the band and Steve Wright, who also partnered with Chris Coady for the mixing process. The band comprises Samuel T. Herring on vocals and lyrics, William Cashion on bass and guitars, Gerrit Welmers managing keyboards and programming, and Michael Lowry on drums.

Future Islands’ Forthcoming Endeavors

While the new release is making waves, Future Islands is gearing up for a series of live performances. The band is scheduled to enrapture audiences in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the UK, and Ireland at various music festivals and venues. Surely, a testament to their global appeal and testament to their commitment to connect with their fans across borders.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
29 seconds ago
Tekken 8: A New Chapter in the Mishima Saga Gears Up for Launch
The long-awaited Tekken 8, the latest in the unprecedented fighting series, is poised for launch, promising to continue the riveting saga of the Mishima bloodline. Bandai Namco, the game’s creator, has unveiled a detailed trailer designed by Scottish actor Brian Cox, to usher both seasoned and new fans into the intricate storyline that has been
Tekken 8: A New Chapter in the Mishima Saga Gears Up for Launch
Sheer Mag Unveils New Single 'Moonstruck' and Announces 2024 Tour
3 mins ago
Sheer Mag Unveils New Single 'Moonstruck' and Announces 2024 Tour
Art Directors Guild Unveils Nominations for the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards
4 mins ago
Art Directors Guild Unveils Nominations for the 28th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards
Andrew Scott: Rising Star in Hollywood's Firmament
2 mins ago
Andrew Scott: Rising Star in Hollywood's Firmament
A Night to Remember: Lord's London Dry Gin and ShowDemCamp Illuminate Lagos
3 mins ago
A Night to Remember: Lord's London Dry Gin and ShowDemCamp Illuminate Lagos
Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken's Music Scene
3 mins ago
Vintage Music: The End of an Era for Aiken's Music Scene
Latest Headlines
World News
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
46 seconds
Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves Wins Second Term: Inaugural Events Unveiled
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
2 mins
Basketball Games Canceled in Wake of Teenager's Tragic Death
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
4 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
4 mins
Canadian Golfers Battle for Olympic Spots Amid PGA Tour's Shifting Sponsorship Landscape
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
4 mins
Thierry Henry Reveals Lifelong Battle with Depression amid COVID-19 Isolation
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
5 mins
Wisconsin Judge Rules Against Mobile Absentee Voting Sites
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
6 mins
Lucia Guo: The Power Behind UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
6 mins
Florida House Speaker Paul Renner Lays out Legislative Priorities for 2024
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
7 mins
West Virginia Declared the Unhealthiest State in America, Reveals Forbes Advisor Study
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
1 hour
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
3 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
3 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
4 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
4 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
4 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
4 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app