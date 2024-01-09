Future Islands Unveils New Song ‘Say Goodbye’ From Upcoming Album

American synthpop band, Future Islands, has revealed an animated music video for their latest single, ‘Say Goodbye’. This track is a part of their forthcoming album, ‘People Who Aren’t There Anymore’, slated for a January 26 release under the prestigious record label, 4AD.

A Dive into Long-Distance Love’s Labyrinth

‘Say Goodbye’ ventures into the labyrinth of a long-distance relationship on the brink of collapse. The song is a refreshing blend of elegant rock and pop instrumentation, encapsulating the tumultuous emotions involved in such a scenario.

Team Behind the Music

The music video, brought to life with vivid and colorful illustrations, was directed by Jayla Smith. The forthcoming album’s production was a collaborative effort between the band and Steve Wright, who also partnered with Chris Coady for the mixing process. The band comprises Samuel T. Herring on vocals and lyrics, William Cashion on bass and guitars, Gerrit Welmers managing keyboards and programming, and Michael Lowry on drums.

Future Islands’ Forthcoming Endeavors

While the new release is making waves, Future Islands is gearing up for a series of live performances. The band is scheduled to enrapture audiences in Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the UK, and Ireland at various music festivals and venues. Surely, a testament to their global appeal and testament to their commitment to connect with their fans across borders.