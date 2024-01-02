en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:42 pm EST
Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering

Global Village, an international festival park celebrated for its multicultural offerings, has announced the addition of the Fusion Japan dance crew to its lineup. This unique ensemble is a collaboration between two acclaimed Japanese dance groups, Fabulous Sisters and Kyushu Danji, both of which have a history of delivering outstanding performances at international talent shows and competitions. The Fusion Japan troupe is known for its dynamic blend of tumbling, hip-hop, and aerial acrobatics.

Acclaimed Dance Groups Unite

Fabulous Sisters and Kyushu Danji, the two groups forming Fusion Japan, both have an impressive track record on global stages. Fabulous Sisters have made their mark on shows such as ‘World of Dance’ and ‘Asia’s Got Talent’. On the other hand, Kyushu Danji, also known as Kyushudanji Shinsengumi, has triumphed in the youth category in ‘World of Dance’ and numerous other Japanese dance competitions.

Fusion Japan at Global Village

Fusion Japan commenced their performances on the Main Stage of Global Village on January 6, 2024. Excluding Tuesdays, they will continue to captivate audiences with their exhilarating routines daily until February 2. The show is included with the regular entry ticket to the park, offering guests a mesmerizing experience at no additional cost.

Blending Hip-Hop and Acrobatics

The Fusion Japan crew stands out for their innovative choreography that blends hip-hop dancing with aerial acrobatics. Their performances are marked by a remarkable fusion of energy, rhythm, and physical prowess, making them a must-see spectacle at Global Village.

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

