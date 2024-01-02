Fusion Japan Dance Crew Enhances Global Village Entertainment Offering

Global Village, an international festival park celebrated for its multicultural offerings, has announced the addition of the Fusion Japan dance crew to its lineup. This unique ensemble is a collaboration between two acclaimed Japanese dance groups, Fabulous Sisters and Kyushu Danji, both of which have a history of delivering outstanding performances at international talent shows and competitions. The Fusion Japan troupe is known for its dynamic blend of tumbling, hip-hop, and aerial acrobatics.

Acclaimed Dance Groups Unite

Fabulous Sisters and Kyushu Danji, the two groups forming Fusion Japan, both have an impressive track record on global stages. Fabulous Sisters have made their mark on shows such as ‘World of Dance’ and ‘Asia’s Got Talent’. On the other hand, Kyushu Danji, also known as Kyushudanji Shinsengumi, has triumphed in the youth category in ‘World of Dance’ and numerous other Japanese dance competitions.

Fusion Japan at Global Village

Fusion Japan commenced their performances on the Main Stage of Global Village on January 6, 2024. Excluding Tuesdays, they will continue to captivate audiences with their exhilarating routines daily until February 2. The show is included with the regular entry ticket to the park, offering guests a mesmerizing experience at no additional cost.

Blending Hip-Hop and Acrobatics

The Fusion Japan crew stands out for their innovative choreography that blends hip-hop dancing with aerial acrobatics. Their performances are marked by a remarkable fusion of energy, rhythm, and physical prowess, making them a must-see spectacle at Global Village.