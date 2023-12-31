Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham: Redefining Nollywood’s Landscape

Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham, two luminaries of the Nigerian film industry, have made a definitive mark on Nollywood, propelling its growth and financial success with their unparalleled storytelling. The year 2023 has been particularly monumental, as their recent works have taken the cinematic landscape by storm, setting new box office records and redefining Nigerian cinema.

Record-breaking Successes

Akindele’s film ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ quickly rose to the peak, becoming the highest-grossing movie of the year by earning N400 million within merely 12 days of its release. This achievement came on the heels of its historic opening weekend gross of N113 million, the highest ever recorded in Nollywood. On the other hand, Abraham’s ‘Malaika’ made an indelible mark, achieving the second-highest opening weekend gross for a Nollywood movie with a staggering N52 million in its first five days.

Unprecedented Achievements

These accomplishments aren’t isolated instances; both Akindele and Abraham have a history of creating high-performing, quality films. Akindele holds the record for the highest-grossing Nigerian movie of all time with ‘Battle On Buka Street’, which raked in over N668 million. Another one of her works, ‘Omo Ghetto: The Saga’, follows closely behind with over N638 million. Abraham’s films, including ‘Ijakumo’ and ‘The Ghost and The Tout Too’, have also made a significant impact at the box office.

Accolades and Recognition

Commercial success aside, both actresses have garnered numerous accolades, solidifying their place in Nollywood’s hall of fame. Akindele has been the most nominated and awarded actress at the AMVCA, with her role in ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ earning her widespread praise. At the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, both actresses won top honours, with Akindele clinching ‘Best Actress in a Comedy’ and Abraham securing ‘Best Actress in a Drama’. Their achievements are not only a testament to their individual talents but also a testament to the thriving nature of Nollywood as a whole.

