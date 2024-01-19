Funk Pioneer George Clinton to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Music pioneer George Clinton, the creative force behind the influential collective Parliament-Funkadelic, is set to be honored with the 2,769th star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame. The ceremony, which is slated to commence at 11:30 a.m. PT in front of the Musicians Institute at 6752 Hollywood Boulevard, will feature a line-up of speakers that includes Clinton himself, Anthony Kiedis, the lead vocalist of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump, and the revered Motown songwriter, Janie Bradford.

A Journey from New Jersey to Funkadelic Fame

Clinton's journey in music started in New Jersey, where at the tender age of 15, he formed a group called The Parliaments. Despite a legal dispute over the name that birthed Funkadelic, Clinton persisted in pushing the boundaries of music. His unique fusion of acid-rock guitar, innovative sound effects, and danceable beats, revolutionized the music scene, giving birth to a whole new sound.

The Birth of Parliament: A New Sound

Parliament, formed later, introduced a smoother, R&B-based funk sound. Clinton's hits, including 'P-Funk,' 'Flash Light,' and 'Atomic Dog' have had a profound impact on the music industry. These tracks have been featured in films, and sampled extensively by artists across various genres, from Snoop Dogg to Kendrick Lamar, demonstrating the breadth and depth of Clinton's influence.

Legacy: Beyond the Beats and Samples

Clinton's influence also extends into the realm of early rap music. The beats and samples from Parliament-Funkadelic have been widely used by numerous artists, helping shape the sound of the genre. The collective was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, cementing their legacy in music history. As Clinton prepares to receive his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, it's a testament to his enduring influence and his revolutionary contributions to music.