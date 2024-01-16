Fundraising Underway for Bob Monkhouse Biopic Set in Comedian's Former Home

In an intriguing development in the world of cinema, a full-length biopic about the life of the late comedian, Bob Monkhouse, is in the pipeline. The film, titled 'Silent Sincerity,' will be set in the backdrop of the very location Monkhouse called home for the last three decades of his life—Claridges, a 17th-century Grade II listed house in Eggington, Bedfordshire.

Filming at an Iconic Location

The current custodians of the property have graciously granted filmmakers permission to use the location, allowing Monkhouse's spirit to permeate the production. This gesture has added a layer of authenticity to the endeavor, enhancing the film's potential to truly capture the essence of the late comedian's life and career.

Simon Cartwright to Reprise Role

Actor Simon Cartwright is set to reprise his role as Monkhouse. Cartwright has previously portrayed the comedian in the 2017 short film 'The Last Laugh.' His personal connection with Monkhouse, which began in 1989 when Cartwright first performed an impression of him on the show 'Opportunity Knocks,' is expected to bring an added depth to his portrayal.

A Deep-Dive into Monkhouse's Life

The script for 'Silent Sincerity' has been under development for three years. It aims to provide an insightful look into Monkhouse's partnership with his writing partner Denis Goodwin, their combined creative genius, and the motivations that fueled Monkhouse's illustrious career. It will also delve into the comedian's early childhood, presenting a comprehensive view of the man behind the humor.

Jason Figgis Spearheads the Project

Director Jason Figgis is at the helm of the project. His strategy to finance the film through crowdfunding is not only a testament to his commitment to the project but also a reflection of his determination to produce a high-quality film, even if done on a budget. Production is set to kickstart later this year, promising a captivating narrative about one of comedy's most revered figures.