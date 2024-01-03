en English
Arts & Entertainment

Full Moon Features Celebrates Jess Franco with New Box Set

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:41 pm EST
Full Moon Features, known for their dedication to niche genre cinema, has unveiled a specially curated box set, a treasure trove for fans of erotic arthouse director, Jess Franco. The collection presents an intriguing opportunity to dive into Franco’s distinctive cinematic universe, characterized by sensuality, voodoo themes, and remarkable cinematography.

Voodoo Passion: A Signature Franco Film

The pinnacle of the box set is ‘Voodoo Passion’ (1977), a film that powerfully encapsulates Franco’s unique filmmaking style. The movie successfully fuses elements of sex and voodoo, underscored by Franco’s skillful camerawork, offering audiences a tantalizing blend of eroticism and mysticism.

Revival of Wizard Video

This box set also represents a revival of Wizard Video, a previous venture by Full Moon’s founder, Charles Band. Wizard Video gained recognition in the 80s for distributing influential horror cinema, and its comeback signals a nostalgic return to the roots of genre filmmaking.

Other Noteworthy Inclusions

The collection features ‘Panther Squad’ (1984), a film marked by its arresting opening credits and the performance of Sybil Danning. Despite its dated fight scenes, the film remains a cult favorite. The box set further includes films like ‘Countdown to Esmerelda Bay’, ‘Night of the Eagles’, and ‘Downtown Heat’, all of which highlight Franco’s experiments with action and war genres, despite not being his most critically acclaimed work. Finally, the set rounds off with a collaboration with director Andrea Bianchi, showcasing ‘Angel of Death’ and ‘Mania Killer’. The latter film, featuring Chuck Connors, tells an engrossing tale involving prostitutes and cults, and is a standout in the collection.

This newly released box set from Full Moon Features offers genre enthusiasts and collectors an intimate glimpse into the varied and influential works of Jess Franco. It’s a trip down memory lane, unearthing the adventurous spirit of genre cinema and its enduring appeal.

Arts & Entertainment
