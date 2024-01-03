Fstoppers Calls For Votes to Crown ‘Photographer of the Year’ 2023

Marking the culmination of a year of extraordinary imagery, Fstoppers, an illustrious online platform for photography aficionados, has embarked on a quest to crown their ‘Photographer of the Year’ for 2023. The initiative, as unique as it is inclusive, has in its fold a bevy of talented photographers, each having been honored as ‘Photographer of the Month’ throughout the past year.

Community Engagement Reaches New Heights

Engaging the community like never before, Fstoppers has rolled out an open call for votes. The platform seeks the wisdom of its members to help identify the photographer whose work has truly stood out in 2023. This participatory process not only brings the community closer but also adds an unprecedented level of excitement and anticipation to the contest.

Voting with Rewards

Offering an added incentive for participation, Fstoppers has ingeniously linked the act of voting with an opportunity to learn. Every vote cast and comment made on the tutorial that a participant hopes to win, automatically enrolls them into a draw. The lucky winner of this draw will be gifted a free tutorial. Voting commences now, with the deadline set for January 10.

Keeping the Momentum Alive in 2024

Already looking ahead, Fstoppers has announced the continuation of the monthly ‘Photographer of the Month’ awards for the ensuing year. They encourage their members to continue contributing their photos and engaging with the platform. Each month, a featured photographer will be chosen, and at the year’s end, they will stand a chance to win a tutorial. The lead image of the announcement, a captivating shot by Pok Rie, is used under the Creative Commons license.