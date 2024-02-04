Fruits Basket Season 3: The Final Banquet Begins

Fruits Basket Season 3, the final act of the beloved anime series, began streaming on April 29, 2021, drawing the curtain on the poignant saga with a collection of 13 episodes. This climactic season, adapted from the original manga by Natsuki Takaya, is available for fans across the globe on popular streaming platforms, Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Unveiling the Final Banquet

The inaugural episode of the concluding season, titled 'I'll Hold Another Banquet', plunges protagonist Tohru Honda into a whirlwind of revelations from Kureno, setting a dramatic tone for the unfolding narrative. The anime series, renowned for its emotive storytelling and dynamic characters, boasts a talented voice cast including Manaka Iwami, Nobunaga Shimazaki, Yuma Uchida, and Yuichi Nakamura.

Streaming Options and Pricing

Hulu offers a spectrum of viewing plans to cater to a variety of user preferences. These range from ad-supported and ad-free subscriptions to comprehensive bundles incorporating Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, and even Live TV options. Crunchyroll, on the other hand, provides a tiered subscription model with the Fan, Mega Fan, and Ultimate Fan plans. Subscribers gain access to a plethora of perks such as ad-free viewing, offline viewing, multi-device streaming, store discounts, and exclusive merchandise.

The Soul of Fruits Basket

At the heart of Fruits Basket is the story of Tohru Honda, a high school student grappling with the aftermath of a family tragedy. Fate leads her to an unusual living situation on land owned by the enigmatic Soma clan. As the narrative unfurls, it is revealed that the Soma family is bound by a secret curse intricately linked to the Chinese Zodiac. This absorbing fusion of fantasy, drama, and romance has captivated audiences worldwide, making Fruits Basket a cherished icon in the realm of anime.