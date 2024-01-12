en English
Arts & Entertainment

Frontier Works to Release ‘Idol Tenshi Youkoso Yoko’ Blu-ray Set in February 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Frontier Works, a renowned name in the animation industry, has unveiled its plans to release a new standard definition Blu-ray set for the classic anime series, ‘Idol Tenshi Youkoso Yoko’. The Blu-ray set, scheduled for a February 21, 2024 release, is priced at 27,000 yen and is expected to rekindle the magic of the vintage anime series for its fanbase.

A Glimpse into the Blu-ray Set

The Blu-ray set will comprise two discs and will consist of the clean versions of the theme song sequences. These special extras are anticipated to bring back the nostalgia associated with the series’ iconic music. The release of this Blu-ray set serves as an opportunity for fans of ‘Idol Tenshi Youkoso Yoko’ to own a piece of anime history and revel in the charm of the classic series.

Details on the Anime Series

‘Idol Tenshi Youkoso Yoko’ spans across 43 episodes, each a testament to the creative genius of its director, Tetsuro Amino, and series composer, Takeshi Shudo. The animation was meticulously crafted by Ashi Productions, ensuring each episode was visually captivating and memorable. The series narrates the story of a young girl and her flying squirrel companion, who embark on a journey to Tokyo with dreams of the girl becoming an idol singer. During their journey, they cross paths with another girl who harbors ambitions of becoming an actress. The series beautifully chronicles their journey as they strive to make their dreams come true.

Frontier Works Unveils Packaging Design

In the run-up to the release date, Frontier Works has also revealed the complete packaging design for the collection, heightening the anticipation among the fans. The packaging design, much like the series itself, is expected to be a blend of nostalgia and novelty, appealing to both longstanding fans and newcomers alike.

Japan
