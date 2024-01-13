en English
From Trash to Treasure: Original ‘Friends’ Scripts Found in Trash Set for Auction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:05 pm EST
Two original scripts from the famous sitcom ‘Friends’ will soon be going under the hammer. The scripts, intended for the episodes ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and II’, were meant to be destroyed post-filming in London in 1998 to avoid any plot leaks. However, fate had other plans as they were discovered in the trash at Fountain Studios in Wembley, London, by an erstwhile staff member. Years later, during a house move, the scripts resurfaced.

A Find in the Trash Turned Collectible

The former staff member’s accidental discovery turned into a treasure for fans of the NBC series that aired from 1994 to 2004. The scripts, along with a ticket from a London radio station’s filming prize, will be auctioned at Hanson Ross in the UK. The pre-sale estimate stands at 600 to 800 GBP, but given the undying popularity of ‘Friends’, they might command a higher price.

The Global Appeal of ‘Friends’

The sitcom ‘Friends’, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, enjoys enduring admiration globally. It’s this appeal that makes the auction of these scripts an event of interest for die-hard fans around the world. The scripts will form part of an auction in Royston, Hertfordshire, on January 12.

From Trash to Treasure

As the scripts transition from trash to a treasured item for fans, they symbolize the lasting impact of ‘Friends’. The show, with its memorable characters and relatable situations, continues to resonate with audiences even two decades after its finale. The auction of these scripts is not merely a sale of memorabilia but a testament to the timeless popularity of ‘Friends’.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

