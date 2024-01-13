From Trash to Treasure: Original ‘Friends’ Scripts Found in Trash Set for Auction

Two original scripts from the famous sitcom ‘Friends’ will soon be going under the hammer. The scripts, intended for the episodes ‘The One With Ross’s Wedding Part I and II’, were meant to be destroyed post-filming in London in 1998 to avoid any plot leaks. However, fate had other plans as they were discovered in the trash at Fountain Studios in Wembley, London, by an erstwhile staff member. Years later, during a house move, the scripts resurfaced.

A Find in the Trash Turned Collectible

The former staff member’s accidental discovery turned into a treasure for fans of the NBC series that aired from 1994 to 2004. The scripts, along with a ticket from a London radio station’s filming prize, will be auctioned at Hanson Ross in the UK. The pre-sale estimate stands at 600 to 800 GBP, but given the undying popularity of ‘Friends’, they might command a higher price.

The Global Appeal of ‘Friends’

The sitcom ‘Friends’, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, enjoys enduring admiration globally. It’s this appeal that makes the auction of these scripts an event of interest for die-hard fans around the world. The scripts will form part of an auction in Royston, Hertfordshire, on January 12.

From Trash to Treasure

As the scripts transition from trash to a treasured item for fans, they symbolize the lasting impact of ‘Friends’. The show, with its memorable characters and relatable situations, continues to resonate with audiences even two decades after its finale. The auction of these scripts is not merely a sale of memorabilia but a testament to the timeless popularity of ‘Friends’.