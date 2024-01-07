From Train Set to Lego Metropolis: A Grandfather’s Gift to His Grandson

Marc White, a doting grandfather from Neath, has transformed a simple Lego train set into an awe-inspiring Lego city for his grandson, Sebastian. The humble project initially began as a way to keep the youngster entertained during visits. Now, two years later, it has burgeoned into an expansive Lego city, boasting an impressive 50,000 bricks, seven trains, 80 vehicles, and a community of 150 mini figures.

A Grandfather’s Love Materialised in Lego

The impressive city, stretching across a 19 by 14 feet area, is nestled in White’s converted loft. Here, he laid floorboards and installed tables to accommodate the growing Lego metropolis. The 56-year-old Marc White, who had a fondness for Lego as a youngster, has rekindled his interest in the building blocks. More than just a pastime, the project has served as a bonding activity with his grandson and an engaging distraction.

From Simple Tracks to Detailed Cityscapes

As the city evolved, Marc White’s creativity flourished, leading to the inception of more detailed settings. Roads interlace the city, connecting modular buildings and creating scenarios for play. Each element of the city is a testament to White’s artistic vision and meticulous craftsmanship. The grandfather-grandson duo’s enthusiasm and dedication are palpable in every brick and figurine that constitutes the Lego city.

The AFOL Community and Sourcing Lego

White proudly identifies with the online community of Adult Fans of Lego (AFOL), emphasising that the hobby, despite its addictive nature, is open to everyone. He sources the Lego sets from a variety of sales and shops. Among these are the Lego shop in Cardiff, Smyths, B&M, Home Bargains, Amazon, Ebay, and Vinted. This eclectic sourcing has allowed the pair to continuously expand and enhance their Lego city.