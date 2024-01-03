en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

From ‘The Traitors’ to ‘First Dates’: Reality TV Star Aaron Surprises Viewers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
From ‘The Traitors’ to ‘First Dates’: Reality TV Star Aaron Surprises Viewers

Aaron, the central figure in the psychological game show ‘The Traitors,’ brought an unexpected twist to the reality TV world. The surprise was not on his usual platform, BBC One, but on ‘First Dates,’ a Channel 4 production. This unexpected crossover has sparked a hot discussion among viewers who tuned in to the ‘First Dates’ season premiere on January 2, 2024.

From ‘The Traitors’ to ‘First Dates’

Aaron, who made a significant impression as the winner of the £100k prize on ‘The Traitors’, has now made an appearance on ‘First Dates’. This unexpected crossover caught viewers by surprise, sparking a wave of social media reaction. ‘The Traitors’, a psychological game show that aired its first season in November 2022, has been renewed for a second season on BBC One and iPlayer following its successful first run.

‘First Dates’ Season Refresh

Meanwhile, ‘First Dates’, a BAFTA-winning series, has undergone significant changes for its 10th-anniversary season. Moving its production from London and Manchester to Bath, the show promises a wider format refresh, focusing on delivering memorable dating moments. The spotlight has now fallen on Aaron, with viewers keen to see the outcome of his ‘First Dates’ appearance.

Aaron’s Journey in the Reality TV Universe

Aaron, after winning a hefty prize from ‘The Traitors’, revealed plans to give most of his winnings to his mother for a house deposit, keeping around £3,000 for traveling. This reality TV star found himself at the center of heated discussions but was open about his ADHD and how it can sometimes be misconstrued by others. Aaron’s journey continues, with his latest adventure landing him on the ‘First Dates’ platform, making him an intriguing figure in the reality TV landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
34 seconds ago
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
The heart of Ishpeming community, Rare Earth Goods, ushered in a new era with a grand reopening ceremony. Taking the reins is the new owner, Esther Ruggles, who marked the occasion with a traditional ribbon-cutting event. The storefront, which has stood as a community pillar for 12 years, is renowned for its consignment sales featuring
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
Sandcastle Builder Crafts Monument to Usher in 2024: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience
2 mins ago
Sandcastle Builder Crafts Monument to Usher in 2024: A Beacon of Hope and Resilience
Comedian Katt Williams Accuses Cedric the Entertainer of Joke Theft
2 mins ago
Comedian Katt Williams Accuses Cedric the Entertainer of Joke Theft
Superman's Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual
56 seconds ago
Superman's Hope Shines in Action Comics 2023 Annual
'The Holdovers' Now Available for Home Viewing: Formats, Pricing and More
1 min ago
'The Holdovers' Now Available for Home Viewing: Formats, Pricing and More
Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary
2 mins ago
Zimbabwean Musician Winky D Faces Backlash Over Socio-political Commentary
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
16 seconds
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
36 seconds
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
46 seconds
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
1 min
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
1 min
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
1 min
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
2 mins
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
2 mins
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
3 mins
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
39 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
52 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app