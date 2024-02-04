From 'The Crown' to West End's 'An Enemy of the People': Matt Smith's New Theatrical Journey

In a blend of the performing arts and global recognition, British actor Matt Smith, popular for his role as Prince Philip in Netflix's 'The Crown,' has landed the leading role in the West End's new production of Henrik Ibsen's play, 'An Enemy of the People.' This remarkable opportunity arose due to German director Thomas Ostermeier's admiration for Smith's performance in the hit series.

From Screen to Stage

Smith, whose standout performance in 'The Crown' caught the attention of Ostermeier, was invited to discuss the director's latest project over lunch. Smith suspects that Ostermeier's limited familiarity with English actors, aside from his portrayal in the popular series, sparked the invitation. The actor, a long-standing fan of Ostermeier and familiar with his past productions and collaborations, immediately expressed his interest in the role of Thomas Stockmann to his agent after the meeting.

Challenges and Concerns in Theatre

Despite his excitement for the new role, Smith shared his concerns about modern theatre audiences. He lamented the distractions caused by noise and mobile phone usage during performances, which can disrupt the immersive theatre experience. Furthermore, Smith expressed worries about the high costs of theatre tickets, which could potentially exclude younger audiences. He drew a poignant comparison between the cost of attending theatre and the cost of flying to European cities like Milan or Amsterdam.

Hopes for the Future

Smith, who last graced the stage in 'Lungs' at the Old Vic in 2019, hopes for an engaging theatre experience that pushes boundaries. He believes that 'An Enemy of the People,' running at the Duke of York's Theatre until April 6, could be the platform to achieve this. This production marks Ostermeier's first time working with a British cast, and Smith's admiration for the director's work and their shared love for Brazil sealed the deal for him.