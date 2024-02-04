From Songwriter to GRAMMY-Nominated Artist: The Journey of Monét

In the landscape of an ever-evolving music industry, one artist, Monét, has been making waves, particularly in the recent 2024 GRAMMY nominations. The artist bagged an impressive seven nods, one of which is for the coveted Best New Artist. While her recognition as a 'new artist' might be perplexing to some, her journey in the music scene has been anything but new or brief.

A Songwriter's Journey to the Spotlight

Before stepping into the limelight, Monét built her musical foundation as a songwriter, lending her lyrical prowess to a roster of prominent artists such as Ariana Grande, Nas, Blackpink, Fifth Harmony, T.I., GOOD Music, Lupe Fiasco, Chrisette Michele, and Coco Jones. Her collaborations have not been limited to behind-the-scenes work. Notably, she partnered with Ariana Grande on the track 'Better Days' in 2016, a poignant response to social issues and the Black Lives Matter movement. Their chemistry continued to flourish, with shared stages at Grande's One Love Manchester concert in 2017 and on the Dangerous Woman Tour. Their 2019 single 'Monopoly' further showcased their mutual musical synergy.

From EPs to GRAMMY Nominations

Monét's transition from songwriter to performer was gradual yet impactful. After releasing four EPs between 2014 and 2018, her career as a performer took flight with her debut album, Jaguar II, released in August 2024. The album's success was propelled by singles like 'Smoke,' 'Party Girls,' and the hit 'On My Mama,' which sampled Chalie Boy's 2009 track 'I Look Good' and charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs. The album's achievement extended beyond commercial success, earning Monét GRAMMY nominations for Record of the Year, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Album, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

A Triumph for Jaguar II

Monét's album, Jaguar II, not only peaked at number 60 on the Billboard 200 chart but also garnered collaborations with Earth, Wind, & Fire, Buju Banton, and Lucky Daye. The album further cemented her standing in the industry, earning her seven GRAMMY nominations and winning in the category of Best Non-Classical Engineered Album. This triumph echoes the success of her 'Jaguar II Tour,' which saw all dates sell out quickly. Monét's journey from songwriter to GRAMMY-nominated artist is a testament to her talent, dedication, and the transformative power of music.