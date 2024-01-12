From Setbacks to Stardom: Margot Robbie’s Hollywood Resurgence

From box office setbacks to a skyrocketing career trajectory, Australian actress Margot Robbie has taken a dramatic turn in Hollywood’s spotlight. The actress, who endured a string of disappointing performances, has recently found herself at the zenith of cinematic success with the movie ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Barbie’s Record-Breaking Success

Robbie’s latest venture, ‘Barbie’, has shattered records, grossing an astonishing 1.4 billion dollars worldwide. This staggering figure has catapulted it to the top of Warner Bros’ highest-grossing films list. The movie’s overwhelming success has not only resounded among audiences but also within the industry, earning Robbie a Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

Robbie’s Career Revival

The actress’s resurgence has been further bolstered by her film ‘Saltburn’ (2023), produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment. The film caused a stir due to its controversial scenes, reviving Sophie Ellis Bextor’s song ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ in international charts. ‘Saltburn’ has received several award nominations and is poised to clinch victories at the forthcoming BAFTA ceremony.

Overcoming Setbacks

Despite her initial breakthrough with ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ in 2013, Robbie faced hurdles with films like ‘The Legend of Tarzan’, ‘Birds Of Prey’, ‘Amsterdam’, and ‘Babylon’, all of which performed poorly at the box office. However, with the recent triumphs of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Saltburn’, Robbie has proven her mettle, reestablishing herself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, Robbie’s dual role as producer and star in ‘Barbie’ has yielded a significant financial return. The actress has raked in a hefty 50 million dollars, placing her among the ranks of Hollywood’s wealthiest women. Her career’s turnaround is a testament to resilience and persistence, underscoring the timeless adage: success is the best revenge.