en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

From Setbacks to Stardom: Margot Robbie’s Hollywood Resurgence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
From Setbacks to Stardom: Margot Robbie’s Hollywood Resurgence

From box office setbacks to a skyrocketing career trajectory, Australian actress Margot Robbie has taken a dramatic turn in Hollywood’s spotlight. The actress, who endured a string of disappointing performances, has recently found herself at the zenith of cinematic success with the movie ‘Barbie’, directed by Greta Gerwig.

Barbie’s Record-Breaking Success

Robbie’s latest venture, ‘Barbie’, has shattered records, grossing an astonishing 1.4 billion dollars worldwide. This staggering figure has catapulted it to the top of Warner Bros’ highest-grossing films list. The movie’s overwhelming success has not only resounded among audiences but also within the industry, earning Robbie a Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

Robbie’s Career Revival

The actress’s resurgence has been further bolstered by her film ‘Saltburn’ (2023), produced by her company LuckyChap Entertainment. The film caused a stir due to its controversial scenes, reviving Sophie Ellis Bextor’s song ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ in international charts. ‘Saltburn’ has received several award nominations and is poised to clinch victories at the forthcoming BAFTA ceremony.

Overcoming Setbacks

Despite her initial breakthrough with ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ in 2013, Robbie faced hurdles with films like ‘The Legend of Tarzan’, ‘Birds Of Prey’, ‘Amsterdam’, and ‘Babylon’, all of which performed poorly at the box office. However, with the recent triumphs of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Saltburn’, Robbie has proven her mettle, reestablishing herself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry.

Moreover, Robbie’s dual role as producer and star in ‘Barbie’ has yielded a significant financial return. The actress has raked in a hefty 50 million dollars, placing her among the ranks of Hollywood’s wealthiest women. Her career’s turnaround is a testament to resilience and persistence, underscoring the timeless adage: success is the best revenge.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 mins ago
Ariana Grande Returns to Music with Empowering Single 'Yes And': A Teaser for 'Eternal Sunshine'?
Pop music sensation Ariana Grande has made a triumphant return to the music scene with the release of her latest single, ‘Yes And’. This marks her first solo work since her 2020 album ‘Positions.’ The new track, brimming with a bouncy house beat reminiscent of Madonna’s iconic ‘Vogue,’ delivers a powerful message of self-empowerment and
Ariana Grande Returns to Music with Empowering Single 'Yes And': A Teaser for 'Eternal Sunshine'?
Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt Spark Dating Rumors
24 mins ago
Jason Sudeikis and Elsie Hewitt Spark Dating Rumors
Lil Nas X's 'J Christ': A Biblical Narrative Stirs Controversy
35 mins ago
Lil Nas X's 'J Christ': A Biblical Narrative Stirs Controversy
'Mean Girls' Musical Adaptation: A Step Too Far From the Original?
13 mins ago
'Mean Girls' Musical Adaptation: A Step Too Far From the Original?
Saigon's Mild Park: A Dazzling Light Attraction that's Enchanting Visitors
13 mins ago
Saigon's Mild Park: A Dazzling Light Attraction that's Enchanting Visitors
Hulu's 'Death and Other Details': A Derivative Plot Overshadowing Stellar Performances
21 mins ago
Hulu's 'Death and Other Details': A Derivative Plot Overshadowing Stellar Performances
Latest Headlines
World News
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
1 min
Lakapi Samoa CEO Refutes Allegations of Holding Back Players
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
3 mins
A Glimpse into Samoa and Fiji: From Economic Developments to Political Scandals
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
3 mins
Zambia's Political Landscape: Cornelius Mweetwa Warns of More 'Imingalato' in 2024
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
7 mins
Blanka Škodová Defends Czech U18 Women's Hockey Team Amidst Criticism
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
9 mins
326 Candidates to Battle in NPP Parliamentary Primaries: A Turning Point for Ghana's Political Landscape
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
10 mins
President Muizzu Endorses Aishath Azima Shakoor in Male' Mayoral By-Election
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
10 mins
Sinn Féin's Renewed Attempt to Reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly Amidst Strikes
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
10 mins
African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of Football and Culture Kicks Off in Cote D'Ivoire
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
3 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
3 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
6 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app