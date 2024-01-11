From Restlessness to Recognition: Zarin Shihab’s Journey in Cinema

A restlessness born of a constantly moving childhood, a chance audition, and a journey towards self-realization – this is the intriguing narrative of Zarin Shihab, a notable actor in the Malayalam film industry. Known for her role in Prime Video’s ‘The Family Man’, Zarin’s journey began in the corridors of IIT Madras, leading her to the stage, then the screens of Mumbai, and finally back to her roots in Malayalam cinema.

Discovering Acting: An Unplanned Encounter

Daughter to an Indian Air Force officer, Zarin and her twin sister, Nazrin, led a nomadic life. This constant relocation infused a sense of restlessness in Zarin. As an attempt to carve separate identities for their graduation, Zarin found herself enrolled in IIT Madras. Here, an unexpected audition at an inter-college arts festival ignited her passion for acting, a pursuit she had never considered before.

Navigating the Mumbai Film Industry and Facing Typecasting

Despite gaining valuable theatre experience, Zarin’s journey in the Mumbai film industry was not devoid of challenges. She found herself typecasted, trapped in predictable and unvaried roles. This monotony pushed her back towards Malayalam cinema, where she found a broader spectrum of characters to portray.

Success in Malayalam Cinema: B 32 Muthal 44 Vere and Aattam

Zarin’s performances in socially relevant films such as ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vere’ and ‘Aattam’ have garnered praise. Her portrayal of complex issues like workplace harassment has resonated deeply with audiences. ‘Aattam’, a film about a theatre group grappling with a sexual assault incident, allowed Zarin to delve into a protagonist role with depth. Working with a team with a robust theatre background further enriched her performance.

Audience Responses and Future Endeavors

Aattam’s handling of challenging themes did not deter its success. It received an overwhelming positive response from audiences, not just within the confines of film festivals, but also in commercial theaters. As Zarin moves forward in her career, she is focused on selecting projects that promise either creative fulfillment or commercial benefits, or ideally, both.