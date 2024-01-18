From Reality TV to Down Under: Alex McCord's Return to New York City

Alex McCord, one of the original cast members of the reality TV show 'Real Housewives of New York City' (RHONY), has made a memorable return to the city she once called home. McCord, known for her unconventional choice of residence in Brooklyn during her time on the show, has returned for a holiday visit, as depicted in her recent Instagram posts. She, along with her husband Simon van Kempen and their two sons, left New York City a decade ago to start a new life in Australia. The move was not only to be closer to van Kempen's family but also to give their children an opportunity to grow up near their extended family.

A New Life Down Under

After four seasons on RHONY, McCord and her family moved to Australia in 2014, embarking on new personal and professional journeys. McCord, after earning a PhD in Psychology, and van Kempen, transitioning into a lawyer, have been living a life far removed from the glamour and drama of reality television. Their move was also financially advantageous, with the couple making a substantial profit from the sale of their Brooklyn townhouse. Purchased for $1.275 million in 2005, the house was sold for $2.695 million. The townhouse, located between the sought-after neighborhoods of Boerum Hill and Cobble Hill, was built in 1901 and underwent renovations before being sold.

Revisiting New York City

McCord and her family revisited their former home this holiday season, taking the opportunity to explore New York City as tourists. They attended Broadway shows and visited the city's iconic sites, sharing their adventures on Instagram. Despite leaving reality TV, McCord has not completely severed her ties with RHONY. She made a brief comeback for the 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip', a show that is yet to air.

Alex McCord: From Reality TV to Psychology

McCord's journey from a reality TV star to a psychologist is an inspiring tale of transformation. While her life in Brooklyn was often viewed as déclassé by her fellow RHONY cast members, McCord has shown that there is more to life than the glitz and glamour of Manhattan. Her decision to move to Australia, earn a PhD, and start a new life is a testament to her resilience and versatility. As McCord continues to explore new avenues, her story serves as a reminder that change, while often daunting, can lead to exciting new chapters.