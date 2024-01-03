en English
Arts & Entertainment

From Rapping to Acting: The Journey of Li’l Mike and FunnyBone

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:21 am EST
From Rapping to Acting: The Journey of Li'l Mike and FunnyBone

Rappers Li’l Mike and FunnyBone, known for their breakthrough performances in the acclaimed TV show “Reservation Dogs,” sat down for an enlightening conversation on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch. The duo, hailing from the Pawnee tribe of Oklahoma City, infused the conversation with reflections of their journey from being local musicians to becoming internationally recognized artists and actors.

From Rapping to Acting

The brothers, with a rap career spanning over a decade, had their first big break on the popular show America’s Got Talent in 2013. Their unique style and positive message resonated with audiences worldwide, creating a dedicated fan base. However, it was the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically changed their career trajectory. The pandemic-induced cancellation of their tour dates led them to explore acting, setting the stage for their audition for “Reservation Dogs.”

Unexpected Casting and Acclaim

Interestingly, despite initially auditioning for the role of 11-year-old twins, Li’l Mike and FunnyBone found themselves cast in “Reservation Dogs,” which later became a massive hit. The show, which explored Indigenous life in America, was named the best show of 2023 by Time magazine and was even acquired by entertainment giant Disney. The duo’s acting prowess and the show’s success catapulted them into the spotlight, earning them global acclaim.

Music and Future Endeavors

Despite their newfound fame as actors, Li’l Mike and FunnyBone remain true to their musical roots. With over 15 albums under their belt, they continue to create music that inspires and uplifts. Their latest album, titled ‘Vibin,’ is set to release in 2024. Their music, available on various streaming platforms, also takes a unique form in a USB-cassette hybrid. As they navigate the world of acting, they remain committed to their music, promising their fans more albums and performances in the future. For those interested in their upcoming tour dates and album release, they can find more information on MikeBoneMedia.com.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

