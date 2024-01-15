en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

From Ramsay Street to Hollywood: Actress Ashleigh Brewer Engaged to Producer Mark Bauch

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
From Ramsay Street to Hollywood: Actress Ashleigh Brewer Engaged to Producer Mark Bauch

In a heartwarming blend of Tinseltown romance and real-life joy, Australian actress Ashleigh Brewer, famed for her stints in popular soaps Neighbours and Home and Away, has revealed her engagement to Hollywood producer Mark Bauch. The announcement, which has sparked a wave of excitement and goodwill among the couple’s fans and peers, was unveiled in a heartfelt Instagram post adorned with two pictures capturing their celebratory moment.

From On-screen Drama to Off-screen Bliss

Ashleigh Brewer’s journey from the dramatic realms of Australian television to the personal euphoria of her engagement is a narrative as compelling as any of her on-screen roles. In a post that brims with joy, Brewer shared her elation with her followers, stating, ‘The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!‘. She furthered this exuberant announcement with, ‘We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure.‘ The emotional depth of her words resonated with her followers, fostering a wave of positivity and support.

A Celestial Congregation of Congratulations

The news of the couple’s engagement was met with a deluge of congratulatory messages from an array of fellow celebrities. Among the well-wishers were Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright and H2O: Just Add Water star Claire Holt. The outpouring of love and support comes as a testament to the couple’s popularity in their respective industries, as well as the personal affection they command among their peers.

A Love Story Spanning the Pacific

Brewer and Bauch embarked on their romantic journey in April 2022, a relationship that has now culminated in their engagement. Prior to Bauch, Brewer was romantically linked to Hollywood executive Zac Frognowski. A key figure in Australia’s television landscape, Brewer’s rise to international prominence commenced in 2009 when she played Kate Ramsay on Network Ten’s Neighbours. Her notable portrayal of Chelsea Campbell on Home and Away from 2018 to 2019 further cemented her status as a beloved figure in the industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
17 seconds ago
MJ Sings Pledges More Music in 2024: A Year of Excitement Ahead
The Afro soul musician, MJ Sings, has announced his intent to ramp up studio work in the coming year. This shift in focus stands in stark contrast to his 2023 itinerary, which was heavily punctuated by travel and live performances. Despite a lean year in terms of music releases, MJ Sings still managed to bag
MJ Sings Pledges More Music in 2024: A Year of Excitement Ahead
Shirley Ballas Reveals Extensive Tattoos, Including Boyfriend's Name
2 mins ago
Shirley Ballas Reveals Extensive Tattoos, Including Boyfriend's Name
Ayvalik Rahmi M. Koc Museum: A Testament to Turkey's Industrial Heritage
3 mins ago
Ayvalik Rahmi M. Koc Museum: A Testament to Turkey's Industrial Heritage
Bisa Kdei's Star-Studded Wedding: A Celebration of Love and Music
31 seconds ago
Bisa Kdei's Star-Studded Wedding: A Celebration of Love and Music
South Indian Cinema: A Time of High-Profile Events, Releases and Anticipation
34 seconds ago
South Indian Cinema: A Time of High-Profile Events, Releases and Anticipation
Phil Dunster, Ellie Heydon Display Affection at Critics Choice Awards; 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' Among Top Winners
40 seconds ago
Phil Dunster, Ellie Heydon Display Affection at Critics Choice Awards; 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' Among Top Winners
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
18 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
19 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
21 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
25 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
35 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
39 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
42 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
42 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
46 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app