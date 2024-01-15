From Ramsay Street to Hollywood: Actress Ashleigh Brewer Engaged to Producer Mark Bauch

In a heartwarming blend of Tinseltown romance and real-life joy, Australian actress Ashleigh Brewer, famed for her stints in popular soaps Neighbours and Home and Away, has revealed her engagement to Hollywood producer Mark Bauch. The announcement, which has sparked a wave of excitement and goodwill among the couple’s fans and peers, was unveiled in a heartfelt Instagram post adorned with two pictures capturing their celebratory moment.

From On-screen Drama to Off-screen Bliss

Ashleigh Brewer’s journey from the dramatic realms of Australian television to the personal euphoria of her engagement is a narrative as compelling as any of her on-screen roles. In a post that brims with joy, Brewer shared her elation with her followers, stating, ‘The greatest human I’ve ever met wants to marry me!!‘. She furthered this exuberant announcement with, ‘We’re engaged!!! I love you beyond measure.‘ The emotional depth of her words resonated with her followers, fostering a wave of positivity and support.

A Celestial Congregation of Congratulations

The news of the couple’s engagement was met with a deluge of congratulatory messages from an array of fellow celebrities. Among the well-wishers were Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright and H2O: Just Add Water star Claire Holt. The outpouring of love and support comes as a testament to the couple’s popularity in their respective industries, as well as the personal affection they command among their peers.

A Love Story Spanning the Pacific

Brewer and Bauch embarked on their romantic journey in April 2022, a relationship that has now culminated in their engagement. Prior to Bauch, Brewer was romantically linked to Hollywood executive Zac Frognowski. A key figure in Australia’s television landscape, Brewer’s rise to international prominence commenced in 2009 when she played Kate Ramsay on Network Ten’s Neighbours. Her notable portrayal of Chelsea Campbell on Home and Away from 2018 to 2019 further cemented her status as a beloved figure in the industry.