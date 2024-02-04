From 'Ramayan' to the Boardroom: The Journey of Mayuresh Kshetramade

The iconic 'Ramayan' telecast of 1983 on Doordarshan left an indelible impact on millions of Indians, a phenomenon that saw a resurgence during the COVID-19 lockdown. The narrative journey of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, and subsequently, their sons, Luv and Kush, in the sequel 'Uttar Ramayana,' captured the hearts and minds of the audience. Actors Mayuresh Kshetramade and Swapnil Joshi, who portrayed the roles of Luv and Kush, respectively, became overnight sensations.

The Journey from Screen to Corporate

While Swapnil Joshi continued to charm his audience with his acting prowess in Marathi films and television, Mayuresh Kshetramade took a different path. After his stint in the acting industry, Mayuresh focused on his academic pursuits, earning a B.Sc. in Statistics and an MA in Economics from the University of Mumbai. His thirst for knowledge did not end there, and he went on to secure an MS in Economics from the University of Texas in Austin.

Leading the Business World

Armed with his solid educational foundation, Mayuresh transitioned into a successful business career. He currently holds the position of CEO of Commission Junction Affiliate, a role in which he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and business acumen. Under his guidance, the company has seen significant revenue earnings and growth. Mayuresh's journey from a child actor to a business leader is a testament to his versatility and determination.

Contributions to Literature

Mayuresh's talents are not limited to the corporate world. He has also ventured into the realm of literature, authoring a book titled 'Spite and Development.' This book further showcases his intellectual prowess and diverse interests.

While many actors from the 'Ramayan' series continued their journey in the entertainment industry, Mayuresh Kshetramade stands out as an example of a former actor who has completely transitioned into a different arena, setting a unique precedent in the process.