From Pop Star Video to Ballet Stage: Ballet West Refurbishes Iconic Tutus

In the heart of Utah, Ballet West’s costume shop is humming with activity. The reason? A collection of tutus that have danced beyond the ballet stage and into pop culture history. The costumes, which were featured in pop star Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ music video, are being meticulously refurbished for the upcoming production of Swan Lake. The task of restoring these iconic costumes lies in the skilled hands of Cindy Farrimond, the costume shop manager, and Jason Hadley, the director of costumes.

From Ballet Stage to Pop Culture

These tutus have an interesting story, one that transcends the usual confines of a ballet production. When a production company called Ballet West to rent tutus for Swift’s video, the costume department had no idea of the fame that would soon be bestowed upon their creations. The release of ‘Shake it Off’ catapulted the tutus into the limelight, making them instantly recognizable. This was a moment of considerable pride for Ballet West, particularly for Farrimond who had been instrumental in creating these costumes.

Revitalizing the Iconic Tutus

The process of refurbishing these famed tutus is far from simple. It requires washing, fitting, and alterations to accommodate the new dancers who will be donning them. Of the total 24 tutus, only 16 will be used on stage for the performances of Swan Lake. This painstaking renovation process is a testament to Ballet West’s commitment to maintaining beautiful, well-curated productions.

Swan Lake: A New Chapter

The upcoming Swan Lake performances, scheduled from February 9th-17th, will breathe new life into these iconic tutus. As 2023 has been dubbed ‘the year of Swift,’ it is only fitting that these costumes will be revitalized and showcased once again. Tickets for the show are currently on sale, promising audiences a magical experience where the world of ballet meets pop culture in an unexpected and delightful fusion.