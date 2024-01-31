From Online Sensation to Animated Series: 'Among Us' Heads to Television

In a massive wave of cross-media collaboration, CBS Eye Animation Productions and game developer Innersloth have announced their partnership to bring the popular online multiplayer game 'Among Us' into the world of animation. The game, which became a sensation in 2020, will now be adapted into an animated TV series.

From Starship to Screen

The upcoming 'Among Us' series will faithfully translate the game's original concept to the small screen. The narrative will be set on a starship, mimicking the game's setting, where a crew of characters will work tirelessly to identify the Impostor among them. This alien shapeshifter, a central figure in the game, seeks to wreak havoc, sabotage the spaceship, and eliminate the crew members.

The Creative Minds Behind the Scenes

To ensure the series captures the game's essence, a high-caliber creative team has been assembled. The series will be helmed by Owen Dennis, creator of the acclaimed 'Infinity Train,' who will serve as the creator and executive producer. The animation will be handled by the renowned animation studio Titmouse, celebrated for its work on 'Star Trek: Lower Decks.'

A Game Turned Cultural Phenomenon

'Among Us' is no ordinary game. Released in 2018, it remained relatively unknown until 2020 when the global pandemic lockdowns led to an enormous surge in its popularity. The game saw almost 500 million active users per month during the last quarter of 2020, and its content garnered over 4 billion views on YouTube, demonstrating its far-reaching appeal and the potential for successful adaptation.

Platform and Release Date: Still in Suspense

While the 'Among Us' animated series is confirmed, the network or streaming platform that will host the series remains uncertain. However, discussions are currently underway to secure a suitable distribution channel, and fans are eagerly awaiting further updates.

This adaptation marks another significant stride for the gaming industry, which has seen a flurry of its beloved properties being adapted for television and film. As the line between gaming and traditional entertainment continues to blur, the 'Among Us' animated series serves as further evidence of this ongoing convergence.