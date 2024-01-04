From Mt. Washington to Red Rocks: The Rise of Cody Ash

From the humble beginnings of Mt. Washington, to the stunning heights of the Red Rocks Amphitheater, Cody Ash’s journey through the country music scene has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the past three years, his talent has seen a meteoric rise, culminating in a series of sold-out shows at iconic venues, and more recently, a spectacular performance at the NYE Ball Drop in Times Square.

A Drummer’s Journey Begins

Ash’s love affair with music began in middle school. Spurred by the sight of a drum solo, he took to the instrument, honing his skills throughout high school as a member of the Bullitt East marching band. His passion didn’t wane post graduation; he became a part of the University of Louisville marching band, juggling multiple jobs while touring with an array of bands.

From Metal Band to Country Music

Interestingly, Ash didn’t start in the country music scene. He, along with friends from school, formed a metal band, a stark contrast to the country music he now plays. The switch, however, came in 2021, when he received a call that would change his life. The call was an invitation to learn the songs of acclaimed artist Jelly Roll and join his band. With little time for rehearsal, Ash found himself playing in front of thousands, marking the start of his journey at the helm of country music.

Reception at Home

Recently, Ash returned to his roots, visiting his hometown and high school. He was greeted with a warm welcome from a supportive community that included former teachers, classmates, and fans. In response to the love, he expressed his gratitude and vowed to always represent Mt. Washington with pride, a testament to his humble beginnings and the journey he’s made.