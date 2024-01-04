en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

From Mt. Washington to Red Rocks: The Rise of Cody Ash

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:31 pm EST
From Mt. Washington to Red Rocks: The Rise of Cody Ash

From the humble beginnings of Mt. Washington, to the stunning heights of the Red Rocks Amphitheater, Cody Ash’s journey through the country music scene has been nothing short of extraordinary. Over the past three years, his talent has seen a meteoric rise, culminating in a series of sold-out shows at iconic venues, and more recently, a spectacular performance at the NYE Ball Drop in Times Square.

A Drummer’s Journey Begins

Ash’s love affair with music began in middle school. Spurred by the sight of a drum solo, he took to the instrument, honing his skills throughout high school as a member of the Bullitt East marching band. His passion didn’t wane post graduation; he became a part of the University of Louisville marching band, juggling multiple jobs while touring with an array of bands.

From Metal Band to Country Music

Interestingly, Ash didn’t start in the country music scene. He, along with friends from school, formed a metal band, a stark contrast to the country music he now plays. The switch, however, came in 2021, when he received a call that would change his life. The call was an invitation to learn the songs of acclaimed artist Jelly Roll and join his band. With little time for rehearsal, Ash found himself playing in front of thousands, marking the start of his journey at the helm of country music.

Reception at Home

Recently, Ash returned to his roots, visiting his hometown and high school. He was greeted with a warm welcome from a supportive community that included former teachers, classmates, and fans. In response to the love, he expressed his gratitude and vowed to always represent Mt. Washington with pride, a testament to his humble beginnings and the journey he’s made.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
The Challenge Season 39: Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser's Friendship Hits a Rough Patch
The world of reality television is no stranger to friendships turning sour, and the latest episode of MTV’s The Challenge Season 39 is no exception. A budding conflict between cast members Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser is causing quite a stir, both on the show and across social media platforms. A Friendship Unravelling What began
The Challenge Season 39: Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser's Friendship Hits a Rough Patch
RHOP's Mia Thornton Reveals New Relationship Following Divorce
5 mins ago
RHOP's Mia Thornton Reveals New Relationship Following Divorce
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History
7 mins ago
Anthony Anderson to Host 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Milestone in Television History
Matthew Macfadyen: A Look at the Golden Globe Nominee's Life and Career
1 min ago
Matthew Macfadyen: A Look at the Golden Globe Nominee's Life and Career
Britney Spears Denies Music Comeback Rumors, Prefers Ghostwriting
2 mins ago
Britney Spears Denies Music Comeback Rumors, Prefers Ghostwriting
How Rock Icon Bob Seger Saved Eric Church's Career and Influenced His Music
4 mins ago
How Rock Icon Bob Seger Saved Eric Church's Career and Influenced His Music
Latest Headlines
World News
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
22 seconds
Niall Boylan Spearheads Health Revolution with 'Give It Up for Niall' Campaign
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
55 seconds
Brandon Honors Cancer-stricken Teenager with 'Spencer Thorsland Day'
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
1 min
The Erosion of Western Democracy: The Rising Influence of Billionaire Interests
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
2 mins
UK's Disturbing Cancer Survival Rates: An Analysis
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
2 mins
Alabama DB Earl Little II Enters Transfer Portal Following Injury-Plagued Seasons
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
2 mins
Otter House Wellness: A Beacon of Hope for Addiction Treatment in Asheville
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
2 mins
Russ Touchberry Sworn in as Summerville's New Mayor: Pledges Commitment to Town's Growth
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
4 mins
Nawfia Chieftaincy Crisis: Traditional Ruler Accuses Catholic Archbishop and Governor's Aide of Political Manipulation
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
4 mins
Prince Albert Encourages Mindful Drinking with Dry-ish January 2024
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app