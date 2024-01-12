en English
Arts & Entertainment

From Kraft Cheese to Sonic Jungle: The Unlikely Origins of Crash Bandicoot’s Iconic Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:28 pm EST
From Kraft Cheese to Sonic Jungle: The Unlikely Origins of Crash Bandicoot’s Iconic Music

The iconic music of the original Crash Bandicoot video game series, lauded for its unique sound that defined the 90s gaming era, was the brainchild of composer Josh Mancell. Mancell’s intention was to augment the game’s fun factor with his compositions, even as players navigated through challenging gameplay.

From Ambient to Exuberant

Originally, Mancell crafted an ambient, drum-heavy score, aiming to engulf the players in a sonic jungle. Intriguingly, his early work for a Kraft cheese commercial, which carried a similar jungle theme, served as an unexpected blueprint for Crash Bandicoot’s initial musical drafts.

However, the game’s ‘Hog Wild’ level, celebrated for its humorous and experimental score, sparked a shift in the music’s direction. This pivot led Mancell down a vibrant and wacky path, more evocative of a Saturday morning cartoon than a conventional game score.

Inspiration and Influence

While creating this identifiable soundscape within the game’s technological limitations, Mancell drew inspiration from diverse sources. Punk music and the works of artists like Aphex Twin and Juan Atkins fueled his creativity, although he was careful not to directly mimic these influences. Mancell’s roots as a drummer resonated in the percussive and persistent qualities of the music, with evident influences from Stewart Copeland of The Police.

The Iconic Sound of Crash Bandicoot

The success of Crash Bandicoot’s music, especially the transformative shift after ‘Hog Wild,’ played a pivotal role in shaping the game’s identity as exhilarating, rapid, and slightly audacious. This unique approach set Crash Bandicoot apart from its contemporaries and positioned it as an appropriate mascot for Sony’s PlayStation console.

Mancell’s contributions to the Crash Bandicoot series serve as an exemplary demonstration of how music can intricately mold the gaming experience and leave an enduring cultural imprint.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

