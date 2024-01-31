From Guinea to Global Stage: Yamoussa Bangoura's 'Afrique en Cirque'

Yamoussa Bangoura, a name now synonymous with the fusion of West African culture and the art of the circus, has etched his mark on this vibrant entertainment industry. This circus performer, originally from Guinea, has created a dynamic and vibrant show titled 'Afrique en Cirque', an artistic expression of his cultural heritage.

The Ascent of a Performer

Having begun his circus career in the heart of Guinea, Bangoura's journey wasn't confined to his home country. As a teenager, he chose to broaden his horizons by touring the world with various reputed circus companies. This exposure not only enhanced his skills but also showcased his talent on the global stage.

Montreal - The Launchpad

His overwhelming talent did not go unnoticed. The prestigious Cirque Eloize in Montreal, Canada, recognized his potential and became a platform for Bangoura to further refine his skills. Montreal, also known as the home turf of the globally acclaimed circus company, Cirque du Soleil, soon became the base from where Bangoura's artistic journey took a new flight.

Kalabante - A Family Endeavor

Not just an individual performer, Bangoura chose to establish his own company, Kalabante, transforming his passion into a family collaboration. His siblings joined the troupe, adding their unique talents to the mix. The result was an extraordinary blend of family chemistry and artistic excellence.

'Afrique en Cirque' - The Cultural Spectacle

The pinnacle of Bangoura's journey is his show 'Afrique en Cirque', a spectacle that encapsulates his West African roots. Set to be part of the Auckland Arts Festival in New Zealand this March, the show promises to deliver a unique and mesmerizing performance.

Yamoussa Bangoura's journey, from being a young performer in Guinea to the founder of a unique circus show that echoes his cultural roots, stands as a testament to his dedication to the circus arts and cultural expression.