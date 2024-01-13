From ‘Gladiators’ Champion to Hollywood Stuntwoman: The Unexpected Journey of Eunice Huthart

From the bustling, vibrant heart of Liverpool, a champion emerged in 1994 – Eunice Huthart, the first female winner of the British television show ‘Gladiators.’ A former manager at McDonald’s, she was known as Blaze on the show. Little did she know, her victory would be the springboard for a glittering Hollywood career.

From Gladiators to Hollywood

As a stuntwoman, Huthart carved a niche for herself in Tinseltown, performing daring feats for an ensemble of A-list actresses. From the action-packed scenes of ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘The Avengers’ to the dramatic depths of ‘Titanic,’ she showcased her extraordinary talent. Her stint included working with Angelina Jolie, Uma Thurman, Famke Janssen, and Milla Jovovich in iconic movies like the ‘Lara Croft’ series and ‘Mr. And Mrs. Smith.’

Trusted Ally and Godmother

Her professional relationship with Jolie blossomed into a warm friendship, leading Huthart to become the godmother to Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Their bond grew stronger as they navigated the challenging terrains of Hollywood together, with Huthart devising specialized training regimens to accommodate Jolie’s left-handedness during ‘Tomb Raider’ training.

A Humble Homecoming

Despite her success in Hollywood, Huthart chose to return to her roots in Liverpool, yearning for the familiarity of home and the closeness to her daughter, Charlie. Her humble beginnings on a Liverpool council estate had a profound impact on her, shaping her character and resilience. Huthart’s journey from a television show winner to a successful Hollywood stuntwoman underscores the unpredictability of success and the power of embracing unexpected opportunities.