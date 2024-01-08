en English
Arts & Entertainment

From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi’s Journey with ‘Kenda’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:30 am EST
From Co-producer to Director: Sahadev Khelvadi’s Journey with ‘Kenda’

Renowned co-producer of the 2019 film Gantumoote, Sahadev Khelvadi, is poised to make his directorial debut with the upcoming socio-political satire film, Kenda. The film is an exploration of disorganized crime, charting the lives of aimless, jobless youth caught in the vortex of criminal activities. Set against a backdrop of political tension, Kenda is a deep dive into the highs and lows of a protagonist grappling with life in a factory and the ensuing legal hurdles.

Unveiling the Meaning Behind Kenda

The term ‘Kenda’ translates to ‘burning coal’ – a potent metaphor for the internal turmoil that can ignite under specific conditions. The film is a character study, painting a portrait of individuals in the throes of socio-political uncertainties. Sahadev, who also holds the role of the cinematographer for the film, drew inspiration for Kenda from his thesis script penned during his tenure at the illustrious NYU Tisch School of Arts.

Breaking New Ground with Ameyukti Studios

Together with Roopa Rao, the director of Gantumoote and producer of Kenda, Sahadev has established Ameyukti Studios. The studio aims to be a platform for films that align with their unique vision. Currently, Kenda is in the post-production phase and is scheduled for release post-Republic Day. The film’s cast and crew comprise fresh faces, with Ritwick Kaikini making his debut as a music composer.

Reimagining Masculinity on Screen

Despite its title, Sahadev underscores that Kenda is not a film that glorifies violence. He aspires to redefine the portrayal of masculinity in cinema, advocating for broader, more nuanced depictions. Sahadev also expresses an eagerness to create a Kannada web-series, drawing from his unique experiences in both India and the US.

Arts & Entertainment India Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

