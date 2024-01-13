en English
Arts & Entertainment

From Childhood Passion to Screenwriting Success: Collins Okoh’s Journey

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:57 pm EST
From Childhood Passion to Screenwriting Success: Collins Okoh’s Journey

Collins Okoh, acclaimed co-writer of the 2020 crime-comedy film ‘Omo Ghetto, The Saga’, has unveiled the winding path that led him from a childhood enamored with storytelling to a celebrated career in screenwriting. Okoh, whose love for the narrative arts was evident from a tender age, embarked on his writing journey as a nine-year-old, with his early works earning the approval and admiration of his father, an English and Literature teacher.

A Passion Undeterred

Despite majoring in Pharmacology and securing a position at the Ministry of Health, Okoh’s fervent passion for the written word remained unquenchable. His transition into the realm of screenwriting was a silent revolution, a shift he undertook without any formal announcement. Recognition of his talent surfaced when he was credited for a show on African Magic Family, marking the beginning of his professional journey.

Maestro Cee’s Rise to Fame

Previously operating under the pseudonym ‘Maestro Cee’, Okoh is currently working on two novel screenwriting projects that promise to further cement his name in the industry. He has recently had the esteemed opportunity to collaborate with a renowned filmmaker, an experience he regards as a significant career milestone.

Advice to Aspiring Writers

Okoh, now a beacon for budding writers, encourages newcomers to the field to continually strive for improvement, embrace the learning process, and assign appropriate value to their creations. While he believes that the art of storytelling is an innate gift, Okoh firmly asserts that screenwriting skills can be refined and enhanced through dedicated training.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

