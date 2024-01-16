From Calvin Klein to 'Boy Swallows Universe': Travis Fimmel's Dramatic Transformation

A metamorphosis is currently captivating Netflix subscribers. Travis Fimmel, once the face of Calvin Klein's underwear campaigns in the early 2000s, has traded his clean-cut image for an enigmatic new persona in the freshly-premiered series 'Boy Swallows Universe.' The Australian model and actor has seemingly disappeared into his role as Lyle Orlik, a drug dealer navigating the gritty underbelly of 1980s suburban Brisbane.

The Unveiling of 'Boy Swallows Universe'

The series, an adaptation of Trent Dalton's acclaimed novel, made its debut on January 11, receiving high praise for its compelling narrative and striking aesthetics. 'Boy Swallows Universe' traces the lives of two brothers, Eli and August, as they navigate a tumultuous childhood. Fimmel's performance is a testament to his talent, as he embodies Orlik with a shaggy salt-and-pepper beard, an 80s-style mullet, an earring, and a wardrobe that would be entirely out of place on a Calvin Klein runway.

A Resonating Tale

'Boy Swallows Universe' resonates deeply with viewers, much as Dalton's novel did with readers following its release in 2018. The book's narrative elements, drawn from the author's own childhood experiences, include unconventional male role models such as a criminal stepfather and a family friend who was a convicted killer and notorious escape artist. These influences thread a complex tapestry of humanity and hardship, which the Netflix adaptation skillfully weaves onto the screen.

A Star-Studded Cast

The series features a cast of Australian actors, including Phoebe Tonkin in the role of Eli's mother, Frances Bell. Each performance adds depth and authenticity to the narrative, painting a vivid portrait of 1980s Australia. The success of 'Boy Swallows Universe' marks a significant milestone in Fimmel's career, as he leaves modeling behind to fully immerse himself in the world of acting. The transformation of Fimmel and the brilliance of the series have made 'Boy Swallows Universe' a must-watch in the Netflix lineup.