en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

From Behind the Scenes to Stardom: The Unseen Journey of Bollywood Actors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
From Behind the Scenes to Stardom: The Unseen Journey of Bollywood Actors

In the glittering world of Bollywood, the journey to stardom is seldom linear. A constellation of leading actors, known for their on-screen charisma and performances, have had their humble beginnings behind the scenes. Illuminating the diverse trajectories to fame and success in the Indian film industry are the stories of Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra, Sunny Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh.

From Behind the Camera to Center Stage

Today, Varun Dhawan is recognized as a leading Bollywood actor. Yet, his journey began as an assistant director on the set of ‘My Name is Khan’. This film also marked a significant phase in the life of Siddharth Malhotra, another actor who started his career behind the camera before gaining fame and recognition.

Sunny Kaushal, known for his versatile performances, took his initial steps in the industry by assisting on the sets of ‘Gunday’ and ‘My Friend Pinto’.

The Making of a Greek God

Before he was hailed as the Greek God of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan learned the intricacies of filmmaking as an assistant director for the movies ‘Karobaar’ and ‘King Uncle’. These experiences served as a foundation for his illustrious acting career.

Learning the Ropes

Ranbir Kapoor, celebrated for his captivating performances, was an assistant director on ‘Black’ and ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ before he stepped into the limelight. These roles provided him with valuable insights into the workings of the film industry.

An Energetic Debut

The vibrant Ranveer Singh got his first taste of Bollywood as an assistant director on ‘Bunty Aur Babli’. This experience laid the groundwork for his successful acting career and solidified his passion for the craft.

These actors’ transitions from the background to the limelight reflect their dedication, resilience, and adaptability. Their stories are a testament to the diverse paths to stardom in the Indian film industry and the unique journeys that shape an actor’s craft.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 seconds ago
'Simona's Search' Premieres at Hartford Stage; 'The Importance of Being Earnest' Plays at Majestic Theater
World-renowned playwright Martin Zimmerman’s latest creation, ‘Simona’s Search,’ has debuted at the Hartford Stage, running from January 18 to February 11. Initially scheduled for an earlier release, the play’s premiere was postponed due to the pandemic. The narrative revolves around a daughter’s relentless pursuit to unravel the mysteries of her father’s past. ‘Simona’s Search’: An
'Simona's Search' Premieres at Hartford Stage; 'The Importance of Being Earnest' Plays at Majestic Theater
Afroclassic: Ugandan Musicians' Global Reach with Unique Musical Blend
1 min ago
Afroclassic: Ugandan Musicians' Global Reach with Unique Musical Blend
Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' Transitions to Video Format in Its 6th Season
1 min ago
Neha Dhupia's 'No Filter Neha' Transitions to Video Format in Its 6th Season
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
43 seconds ago
Seventeen Ignites the Stage with their 'Follow' Tour in the Philippines
Banksy Unveils 'Valentine's Day Mascara': A Provocative Stand Against Domestic Violence
43 seconds ago
Banksy Unveils 'Valentine's Day Mascara': A Provocative Stand Against Domestic Violence
Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' Debuts Strongly on Mediabase Pop Radio Airplay Chart
50 seconds ago
Ariana Grande's 'yes, and?' Debuts Strongly on Mediabase Pop Radio Airplay Chart
Latest Headlines
World News
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
18 seconds
Investigation into Private Medical Laboratories Ordered by Health Minister
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
46 seconds
UK Conservative Party's Popularity Plummets Amid Internal Discontent
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
47 seconds
Harley Reid to Kick Off AFL Career in Dual Role: A Promising Start for West Coast Eagles
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
1 min
Coventry City's Resurgence in Championship Play-offs Race Following Victory over Leicester
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
1 min
Ratcliffe's Debut as United Investor: High Hopes, Hard Reality
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
1 min
National Assembly Delays Return Amidst Active Legislative Activities
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
1 min
Detroit Lions Break 32-Year Playoff Victory Drought with Win Over Los Angeles Rams
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
2 mins
Jinder Mahal Voices Frustration Over Being Overlooked in WWE Before Title Match
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
2 mins
Congress Passes Landmark Infrastructure Bill and COVID-19 Relief Package
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
4 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
4 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
5 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
6 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app