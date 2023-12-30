en English
Arts & Entertainment

From Beer Box Ideas to Blockbuster: The Story of Ian Mune and ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:12 am EST
From Beer Box Ideas to Blockbuster: The Story of Ian Mune and ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’

The late 1970s saw the birth of a unique collaboration between two influential figures in New Zealand’s film industry, Ian Mune and Geoff Murphy, leading to the creation of the country’s first blockbuster hit movie, ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’. The raw material for this cinematic milestone arrived in the form of a beer box packed with detailed stunt plans, devoid of a proper narrative or characters. However, Mune, undeterred by the daunting task at hand, reviewed the material and encouraged Murphy to proceed.

A Postal Exchange of Creative Minds

From his home in Devonport, Mune co-wrote the screenplay with Murphy through a series of postal exchanges. The pair enriched the storyline, infusing it with memorable characters and a compelling plot that led to an action-comedy genre. ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’ tells the story of Gerry, who rents a yellow mini and embarks on a journey south with John, a youngster dealing with a breakup, and Shirl, a hitchhiker they pick up along the way. Their escapade draws the attention of the police and media, leading to a nationwide frenzy as they cause mayhem across New Zealand.

A Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit

Fast forward to the present, and Ian Mune has been recognized with a knighthood, now a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for his contributions to the stage and screen over a 40-year career. In addition to ‘Goodbye Pork Pie’, Mune co-wrote ‘Sleeping Dogs’ (1977), directed ‘Came a Hot Friday’ (1984), and a sequel to ‘Once Were Warriors’ (1999), among others. His diverse skills and contributions to the industry extend beyond the cinema, with his involvement in television through ‘Winners & Losers’ and his role in developing viable professions within New Zealand’s theatre and film sectors.

‘Theatre was My First Love’

Despite his cinematic achievements, Mune’s career began in theatre, which he has always considered his first love. His transition to roles in television and film was seamless and paved the way for his involvement in influential New Zealand films such as ‘Sleeping Dogs’. Kiwi actor Sam Neill has praised Sir Ian Mune for his contributions, stating that no one has single-handedly done more for New Zealand’s film, television, and theatre industry.

Arts & Entertainment New Zealand
