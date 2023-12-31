en English
Arts & Entertainment

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:21 am EST
In the realm of physics, 2023 was a year of serendipitous discoveries, innovative breakthroughs, and unique intersections with popular culture. The world witnessed a multitude of intriguing developments, ranging from special edition Barbie dolls inspired by STEM leaders to the use of fascinating special effects in Hollywood movies, robotics advancements, the introduction of an online physics-based escape room game, and the rediscovery of a rare video interview of a late physicist-priest.

Physics Inspires Barbie Role Models

One of the most delightful stories of the year came from the world of toys. A special edition Barbie doll was created to honor UK space scientist Maggie Aderin-Pocock, complete with a starry dress and a telescope accessory. This initiative is part of a broader effort to inspire young girls and promote female leaders in STEM fields.

Physics Meets Hollywood

The world of cinema also saw the influence of physics in the Christopher Nolan directed blockbuster, ‘Oppenheimer.’ The film, which depicted the atomic bomb detonation without the use of CGI, stirred curiosity among physicists about the movie’s unique special effects.

Advancements in Robotics

Another notable story highlighted the advancement in robotics. Researchers developed mini robots that can switch between liquid and solid states, reminiscent of the T-1000 from ‘Terminator 2.’ This development has potential implications for the future of robotics and artificial intelligence.

Physics Education Gets Interactive

The year also saw the introduction of ‘Escape the Lab,’ an online physics-based escape room game. The game is aimed at engaging physics students and showcasing engineering careers, making learning interactive and fun.

LEGO Meets Particle Physics

A LEGO version of the Belle II experiment at the KEK particle physics lab was created, with building instructions available for enthusiasts. This unique initiative combines the fun of building with LEGO and the complexities of particle physics.

Rediscovering Georges Lemaître

In a significant historical discovery, a rare video interview of the late physicist and Catholic priest Georges Lemaître was rediscovered and uploaded to the internet by Belgian broadcaster VRT. The interview discusses cosmology and religion, reflecting the intersection of science and spirituality.

These stories, each unique in their way, reflect the fascinating crossroads where physics meets popular culture, education, and historical significance. They serve as a testament to the far-reaching implications and applications of physics in our daily lives.

Arts & Entertainment Education Science & Technology
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

