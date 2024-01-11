en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

From ‘Atlanta’ to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 7:25 pm EST
From ‘Atlanta’ to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.

The acclaimed FX series ‘Atlanta,’ which concluded in November 2022, has not only left an indelible mark on television but also significantly elevated the careers of its main cast – Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry. With each member of this talented quartet now well on their way to stardom, we delve into their career trajectories post-‘Atlanta.’

Donald Glover: From ‘Atlanta’ to A-Lister

Donald Glover, already known for his stint on ‘Community’ and his music as Childish Gambino, has seen his career catapult to new heights since the conclusion of ‘Atlanta.’ Glover’s diverse talents have landed him roles in major projects such as ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘Guava Island,’ and ‘The Lion King.’ His upcoming ventures include the Disney+ project ‘Lando,’ ‘Swarm,’ a ‘Community’ movie, and a highly-anticipated ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ mini-series.

Brian Tyree Henry: A Rising Titan

Brian Tyree Henry’s career trajectory mirrors Glover’s meteoric rise. Post-‘Atlanta,’ Henry has secured roles in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.’ He is also set to star in the forthcoming ‘Transformers One.’

LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz: Silent Victors

While the post-‘Atlanta’ ventures of LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz are not detailed in this piece, their careers have undeniably blossomed with roles in big-budget films, affirming their status as emerging powerhouses in Hollywood.

Glover’s Latest Venture: ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story’

In addition to these developments, Glover is set to star alongside Caleb McLaughlin in the upcoming film ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.’ This biographical feature, based on the life of rapper 21 Savage, is co-directed by Donald and Stephen Glover, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jabari Banks, Victoria Pedretti, and Natasha Lyonne. The film is set to coincide with the release of 21 Savage’s album ‘American Dream,’ inspired by the film, around Independence Day.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
38 seconds ago
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios, in a strategic collaboration with Screen Queensland, has unveiled a screenplay adaptation initiative. The main objective of this initiative is to assist Queensland-based screenwriters in the development of film and television projects. This new venture is aimed at adapting popular titles from the Wattpad and WEBTOON digital platforms into screenplays, with the
Wattpad WEBTOON Studios and Screen Queensland Unveil Screenplay Adaptation Initiative
Rapper Jelly Roll's Commitment to 5K Run: A Testament to His Health Journey
23 mins ago
Rapper Jelly Roll's Commitment to 5K Run: A Testament to His Health Journey
Indigenous Artists at Sparrow Artspace: Reviving Tradition Through Wearable Art
23 mins ago
Indigenous Artists at Sparrow Artspace: Reviving Tradition Through Wearable Art
Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash for Claiming Indian Cinema's Global Superiority
11 mins ago
Rani Mukerji Faces Backlash for Claiming Indian Cinema's Global Superiority
The Race is On: Casting for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' Heats Up
20 mins ago
The Race is On: Casting for 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow' Heats Up
Chiang Mai's 'Glom Glom! Children's Festival': A Tapestry of Creativity and Play
22 mins ago
Chiang Mai's 'Glom Glom! Children's Festival': A Tapestry of Creativity and Play
Latest Headlines
World News
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
42 seconds
Football Legend Nick Saban Retires, Tees Up New Passion
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
56 seconds
Rangers' Unbeaten Streak Under Philippe Clement: A Resurgence in Scottish Football
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie Withdraws from 2024 Presidential Race
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
14 mins
Trump Campaign Unfazed by Chris Christie's Suspension in New Hampshire Race
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
14 mins
Ghana's Communication Minister Backs Vice President's Digital Economy Focus Amid Criticism
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
14 mins
UK Government Announces Mass Exoneration for Post Office Horizon Scandal Victims
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
15 mins
Uganda's Debt Crisis: Auditor General Flags Shs 96 Trillion Debt as Red Line
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
15 mins
Chris Christie's Exit Boosts Nikki Haley's Campaign Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
16 mins
Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: A Potential Boost for Haley
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
24 mins
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
4 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
5 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
9 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
9 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
11 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
12 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app