From ‘Atlanta’ to Stardom: The Rising Careers of Donald Glover and Co.

The acclaimed FX series ‘Atlanta,’ which concluded in November 2022, has not only left an indelible mark on television but also significantly elevated the careers of its main cast – Donald Glover, LaKeith Stanfield, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry. With each member of this talented quartet now well on their way to stardom, we delve into their career trajectories post-‘Atlanta.’

Donald Glover: From ‘Atlanta’ to A-Lister

Donald Glover, already known for his stint on ‘Community’ and his music as Childish Gambino, has seen his career catapult to new heights since the conclusion of ‘Atlanta.’ Glover’s diverse talents have landed him roles in major projects such as ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘Guava Island,’ and ‘The Lion King.’ His upcoming ventures include the Disney+ project ‘Lando,’ ‘Swarm,’ a ‘Community’ movie, and a highly-anticipated ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ mini-series.

Brian Tyree Henry: A Rising Titan

Brian Tyree Henry’s career trajectory mirrors Glover’s meteoric rise. Post-‘Atlanta,’ Henry has secured roles in ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’ and ‘Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse.’ He is also set to star in the forthcoming ‘Transformers One.’

LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz: Silent Victors

While the post-‘Atlanta’ ventures of LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz are not detailed in this piece, their careers have undeniably blossomed with roles in big-budget films, affirming their status as emerging powerhouses in Hollywood.

Glover’s Latest Venture: ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story’

In addition to these developments, Glover is set to star alongside Caleb McLaughlin in the upcoming film ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story.’ This biographical feature, based on the life of rapper 21 Savage, is co-directed by Donald and Stephen Glover, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Jabari Banks, Victoria Pedretti, and Natasha Lyonne. The film is set to coincide with the release of 21 Savage’s album ‘American Dream,’ inspired by the film, around Independence Day.