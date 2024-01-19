From a Film Workshop to 'True Detective': Anna Lambe's Unexpected Journey

When 15-year-old Anna Lambe stepped into a film workshop in Nunavut, little did she know she was embarking on an unexpected journey. The shy teenager, encouraged by her drama teacher and her father, decided to participate in the casting for the film 'The Grizzlies.' Fast forward a few years, and Lambe found herself in the spotlight at the Toronto International Film Festival, with a Canadian Screen Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress under her belt.

A Surprise Turn of Events

For Lambe, an Inuk actor, the success was unanticipated. She had not imagined that her foray into acting would extend beyond a one-time stint. However, life had other plans. The role in 'The Grizzlies' marked the start of her acting career, leading her to subsequent roles in projects like 'Three Pines.'

Joining The Cast of 'True Detective: Night Country'

Today, Lambe shares the screen with Jodie Foster in the fourth season of the series 'True Detective: Night Country.' The women-driven narrative of the series resonates deeply with Lambe. She portrays the character of Kayla Prior, whose relationship dynamic with her husband mirrors Lambe's own parents' experiences. The series, set in an Alaskan town, delves into the personal demons of two complex female characters, Chief of Police Elizabeth Danvers and former detective Evangeline Navarro. It also explores indigenous voices, reflecting the town's demographics, where 70% of the residents are indigenous.

Upcoming Dream Project

Lambe's upcoming venture is a comedy series co-produced by Netflix, CBC, and APTN, set in her hometown. Described by Lambe as her 'dream project,' the show aims to break away from the trauma-focused narratives often associated with Indigenous content. Instead, it seeks a more light-hearted and culturally rooted approach. Lambe is eager to contribute to the evolving landscape of Indigenous film and television, advocating for more diverse and entertaining narratives.