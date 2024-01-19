FrightFest 2024 Horror Film Festival Unveils Lineup for Glasgow Event

Thrill-seekers and horror film enthusiasts, mark your calendars for the upcoming FrightFest 2024, a horror film festival set to haunt Glasgow from March 7 to March 9. This year, the festival highlights an impressive roster of 12 horror films, each promising to send chills down your spine.

Unveiling the Lineup

The festival will be the stage for several UK premieres. Among them is 'You'll Never Find Me', a gripping debut by Josiah Allen and Indiana Bell, and 'The Deep Dark', a creature feature that has already won accolades, directed by Mathieu Turi. Also making waves is 'The Invisible Raptor', a terrifying tale of genetic engineering gone wrong.

For those who fancy slasher films with a twist, the RKSS collective's 'Wake Up' blends Gen Z environmental concerns with classic horror elements. Alix Austin and Keir Siewert take a dive into body horror with 'Kill Your Lover', a unique take on a breakup film.

A Diverse Spectrum of Horror

The festival continues to break boundaries with 'Mom', a psychological horror featuring Emily Hampshire from 'Schitt's Creek'. 'The Funeral' introduces us to a hearse driver who finds himself enamored with an undead woman, adding a romantic dimension to the horror genre.

'Custom', a paranoid horror thriller, delves into the world of forbidden erotica. Meanwhile, 'The Well' stars Lauren LaVera in a supernatural chiller set in the eerie backdrop of an Italian village.

Rounding Off the Selection

Finally, 'All You Need is Death' takes viewers on a journey to rural Ireland, where a couple records folk songs for a mysterious buyer, adding an element of suspense and foreboding to the festival's lineup. Tickets for the much-anticipated festival will be available for purchase starting January 19, 2024.