FrightFest 2020: Moonlight Amphitheatre Reopens with Social Distancing

In the heart of San Diego County, Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre is gearing up to reopen its doors with a unique socially distanced event, ‘FrightFest 2020’. Scheduled from October 8-10, the event will feature outdoor film screenings, providing a nostalgic cinematic experience to a limited audience.

A Socially Distanced Cinematic Experience

FrightFest 2020 is designed to operate at a minimal 5% capacity, allowing only 100 attendees on the premise. The event aims to reignite the spark of movie-going culture, with screenings of timeless classics such as ‘Poltergeist,’ ‘Hocus Pocus,’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’ For each film, the venue will transform into an open-air theatre, ensuring adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Ensuring Safety Amid the Pandemic

In light of the ongoing pandemic, safety measures are paramount. Attendees will be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, and maintain socially distanced seating. Sponsored by Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, tickets for the event have already gone on sale, offering a glimmer of hope for entertainment-starved residents.

San Diego’s Vibrant Art Scene

Meanwhile, other artistic ventures in the region are also blossoming. New Village Arts in Carlsbad is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of Latinx events, with admission free but donations suggested. Matthew Salazar-Thompson’s play ‘Switching Tracks’ is set to receive an online reading hosted by The Roustabouts Theatre Co., while Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company are co-presenting a filmed reading of ‘Donna Orbits the Moon.’

Cygnet Theatre, on the other hand, is initiating a monthly script-reading club starting with the Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Fairview.’ The Old Globe in San Diego is also playing its part in the upcoming 2020 Presidential General Election, serving as a Mail Ballot Drop-Off location, thereby weaving civic duty into the fabric of the arts.