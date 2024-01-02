en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

FrightFest 2020: Moonlight Amphitheatre Reopens with Social Distancing

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:34 am EST
FrightFest 2020: Moonlight Amphitheatre Reopens with Social Distancing

In the heart of San Diego County, Vista’s Moonlight Amphitheatre is gearing up to reopen its doors with a unique socially distanced event, ‘FrightFest 2020’. Scheduled from October 8-10, the event will feature outdoor film screenings, providing a nostalgic cinematic experience to a limited audience.

A Socially Distanced Cinematic Experience

FrightFest 2020 is designed to operate at a minimal 5% capacity, allowing only 100 attendees on the premise. The event aims to reignite the spark of movie-going culture, with screenings of timeless classics such as ‘Poltergeist,’ ‘Hocus Pocus,’ and ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show.’ For each film, the venue will transform into an open-air theatre, ensuring adherence to social distancing guidelines.

Ensuring Safety Amid the Pandemic

In light of the ongoing pandemic, safety measures are paramount. Attendees will be required to wear masks, undergo temperature checks, and maintain socially distanced seating. Sponsored by Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps, tickets for the event have already gone on sale, offering a glimmer of hope for entertainment-starved residents.

San Diego’s Vibrant Art Scene

Meanwhile, other artistic ventures in the region are also blossoming. New Village Arts in Carlsbad is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a series of Latinx events, with admission free but donations suggested. Matthew Salazar-Thompson’s play ‘Switching Tracks’ is set to receive an online reading hosted by The Roustabouts Theatre Co., while Scripps Ranch Theatre and Oceanside Theatre Company are co-presenting a filmed reading of ‘Donna Orbits the Moon.’

Cygnet Theatre, on the other hand, is initiating a monthly script-reading club starting with the Pulitzer Prize-winning play ‘Fairview.’ The Old Globe in San Diego is also playing its part in the upcoming 2020 Presidential General Election, serving as a Mail Ballot Drop-Off location, thereby weaving civic duty into the fabric of the arts.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Illuminate Love and Memory in 'Love Reset'

By BNN Correspondents

Radio Icon DJ Super Snake Dies Unexpectedly: A Legacy Cut Short

By BNN Correspondents

Actor Sreenath Bhasi Returns with 'LLB- Lifeline of Bachelors', Marks A M Sidhique's Directorial Debut

By BNN Correspondents

Unmasking the Bulgarian Community in Austria Through Cinema

By BNN Correspondents

Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with 'Saltburn' Homage ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 58 seconds
Sophie Ellis-Bextor Welcomes 2024 with 'Saltburn' Homage ...
heart comment 0
How ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ is Winning Audiences Without a Prime-Time Slot

By BNN Correspondents

How 'Teri Meri Doriyaann' is Winning Audiences Without a Prime-Time Slot
JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station

By Salman Khan

JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station
Jim Carrey Considers Retirement: A New Chapter Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Jim Carrey Considers Retirement: A New Chapter Begins
Jashn-e-Rekhta Makes Its Debut in Dubai, Celebrating Urdu Culture and Language

By BNN Correspondents

Jashn-e-Rekhta Makes Its Debut in Dubai, Celebrating Urdu Culture and Language
Latest Headlines
World News
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
19 seconds
AI and ML Uncover Significant Biomarkers for Cardiovascular Diseases
BJP Opposes Hemant Soren's Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal
38 seconds
BJP Opposes Hemant Soren's Potential Succession Move Amidst Scandal
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance
47 seconds
Authoritarian Tendencies: Government's Attempt to Suppress Opposition Meets Resistance
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
48 seconds
Assam Police Conducts Second Round of BMI Tests for 'Obese' Officers
Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire
58 seconds
Courtney Zamora: The Baseball Wife Breaking Stereotypes with Casual Attire
Celebrations and Challenges: A Snapshot of Bidwell Park Golf Course
59 seconds
Celebrations and Challenges: A Snapshot of Bidwell Park Golf Course
Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses
1 min
Courtney Zamora Shatters Stereotypes of Athlete Spouses
Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince
1 min
Swindon Town Set to Sign Australian Prodigy Eddie Ince
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
1 min
Blac Chyna Undergoes Second Breast Reduction Surgery Due to Complications
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
30 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app