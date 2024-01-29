Fright Years Release New Single 'Evil' with Refreshing Melody and Engaging Lyrics

Edinburgh Art College, the birthplace of many creative ventures, has given rise to another sensation: Fright Years. This emerging band, a serendipitous blend of talents, has released their fifth single, 'Evil'. The track, adorned with a refreshing melody, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, and a memorable chorus, has already earned the band attention from significant platforms, including BBC Introducing, Radio X, and Channel 4.

Fright Years: An Unexpected Rise to Fame

Comprised of individuals who met by chance in the halls of Edinburgh Art College, Fright Years has quickly gained a foothold in the music scene. Their unique sound and approach have led them to be featured on This Feeling's 'Big In '23' list, highlighting the band's potential for significant impact in the coming year.

'Evil': An Indie Rom-Com in Song Form

Described by the band as an 'indie rom-com', 'Evil' stands out for its smart lyrics that emanate from a deeply personal and self-effacing place. The track keeps listeners engaged and beaming from start to finish, attesting to Fright Years' ability to connect with their audience on a profound level. The band's knack for crafting songs that resonate with listeners, combined with their refreshing authenticity, have contributed significantly to their growing popularity.

Engaging Melodies and Lyrics: The Fright Years' Hallmark

The band's distinguishing feature, showcased impressively in 'Evil', is their ability to intertwine engaging melodies with compelling lyrics. This signature style has become a beacon for their growing fan base and a magnet for media outlets. As Fright Years continue to churn out hits like 'Evil', they cement their position as one of the most promising bands to emerge from Edinburgh Art College.