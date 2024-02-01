'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' Introduces New Character in Upcoming Episode 21

The riveting anime series 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' has unveiled details of its anticipated episode 21, aptly named 'The World of Magic.' Premiering on Friday, February 2, the episode welcomes a fresh character, Serie, voiced by the talented Mariya Ise. The narrative finds Frieren and her party in a challenging scenario as they have lost the stille in the initial stage of the first class mage exam to Denken's party.

Intense Confrontations and Tactical Maneuvers

As the plot unfolds, Kanne and Lawine find themselves matched against the formidable Richter. Meanwhile, Frieren is engrossed in formulating a counter-strategy against Denken. The tension escalates with the setting sun, serving as a stark reminder of the looming deadline for the first round of the exams. The question that leaves viewers on the edge of their seats is - who will advance to the subsequent stage?

A Stellar Production

The series is a product of a remarkable collaboration, directed by Keiichiro Saito of 'Bocchi the Rock!' fame, and produced by the renowned Madhouse, celebrated for 'A Place Further Than The Universe.' The script is penned by Tomohiro Suzuki, known for his work on 'One Punch Man.' Evan Call, the music virtuoso behind 'Violet Evergarden,' provides the musical score, while Reiko Nagasawa, recognized for 'takt op. Destiny,' brings the characters to life with her designs.

Bringing Characters to Life

The voice cast features prominent actors such as Atsumi Tanezaki, Kana Ichinose, Chiaki Kobayashi, Azumi Waki, and Sayumi Suzushiro, each adding their unique touch to the series' main characters. With its engaging plot and dynamic characters, 'Frieren: Beyond Journey's End' continues to captivate anime enthusiasts worldwide.