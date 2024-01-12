en English
Arts & Entertainment

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:19 pm EST
Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Episode 19 to Air on January 19, 2024

Anticipation is building ahead of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End episode 19, titled ‘Well-Laid Plans,’ set to air on January 19, 2024. Broadcasting on Nippon Television in Japan, the episode will also be accessible through international streaming services like Crunchyroll and Netflix.

Frieren and Fern’s Preparations

This episode picks up where we left off, with the elven mage Frieren and her apprentice Fern gearing up for the First Class Mage Certification Exam. Frieren, a character known for her wisdom and magical prowess, alongside her diligent student Fern, must devise a plan to capture a Stille bird as part of their test. This particular episode is sure to showcase their strategic insights as they wrestle with this task.

Adaptation from Manga

Adhering to the narrative of the manga’s chapters 37 and 38, ‘Well-Laid Plans’ is set to bring the black-and-white pages to animated life. Fans of the original manga and new viewers alike are on tenterhooks to witness how Frieren’s group will enact her plan to ensnare the elusive bird and how Fern will support her team’s endeavors.

Global Availability

While the broadcast is set for Nippon Television in Japan, international viewers won’t miss out on the action. Various streaming platforms, including Crunchyroll and Netflix, will ensure that Frieren’s adventures are accessible globally. As the storyline intensifies, the global fanbase is eager to tune in and witness the unfolding drama of ‘Well-Laid Plans.’

Arts & Entertainment Japan
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

