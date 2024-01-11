en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fresh Take on Beloved Classic: ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Released

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Fresh Take on Beloved Classic: ‘Mean Girls’ Movie Musical Released

The recently released movie musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’ has given a refreshing spin to the cherished 2004 film. The original film itself was an adaptation of a parenting book. The movie maintains the original film’s core elements, with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels preserving the franchise’s continuity. The narrative follows Cady, enacted by Angourie Rice, as she decodes the intricate social hierarchy of high school after moving from Kenya. She encounters various cliques, but the one ruling the roost is Regina’s group, embodied by Renee Rapp, who fills Rachel McAdams’ earlier role with a commanding presence.

From Broadway to Big Screen

Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin have penned down the musical numbers. However, the transition from stage to screen has resulted in many songs from the show being cut. Nevertheless, crucial numbers like ‘Meet the Plastics’ and ‘World Burn’ remain, with Regina’s performances electrifying the movie with her potent presence. The film retains its charm and likability, encapsulating the essence of the high school experience in its themes of betrayal, comeuppance, repentance, and triumph.

Retaining the Charm

While it may not be as sharp as the original, the new ‘Mean Girls’ musical adaptation retains the franchise’s ingratiating charm. The original cast members from the 2004 film make a return, and Tina Fey co-wrote the new musical film, confirming that Tim Meadows will be reprising his role. The new movie infuses a modern spin with retooled storylines, promising fans some surprises.

The Cast and the Crew

The film features a cast that includes Reneé Rapp, Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Avantika, Bebe Wood, and Christopher Briney. Critics have given mixed reviews, with some praising the film’s reinventive qualities, while others criticizing its lack of a coherent, impactful story.

Arts & Entertainment Kenya
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

